Another Leftist Politician Throws Women Under the Bus to Appease Muslims

At the end of July, Washington state Democrat Melissa Chaudhry said the quiet part out loud: the Left will put its support of the LGBTQ agenda aside so as not to offend Muslim voters. Chaudhry admitted this when members of the LGBTQ community asked why her LGBTQ platform wasn't on her campaign website, and Chaudhry said the agenda was offensive to Muslim voters.

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But she tried to reassure her LGBTQ supporters that she'd still support them and pass legislation to help them. This writer is skeptical, of course, because if even mentioning the gay community is so offensive to Muslims that it can't be included on Chaudhry's website, there's no way she'll actually pass legislation which would offend Muslims even more. This writer is also warning women and gays that the Left will sell them out to Muslims, and that includes curtailing their rights and freedoms.

Now a Labour MP has further proven this writer correct. A supposed "proud feminist," Stella Creasy attended the Milad Al Nabi march in North London over the weekend. When social media users noticed the dearth of women, Creasy admitted they were segregated and said, "Many religions do have separate events and structures."

Self-proclaimed 'proud feminist' Labour MP defends gender segregation at Muslim parade in her constituency - despite condemning top private members' club for only accepting men https://t.co/Pw3LyNqSPu — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) September 7, 2026

Here's more:

The Walthamstow MP later posted a video of local Muslim women, which she captioned: 'These women are the future optometrists, lawyers, accountants, surgeons and leaders of our community and country. They also celebrate the Prophet's birthday at the Milad il Nabi March. 'Everyone is welcome so come next year and meet them to find out what this event is as they are fantastic!' She was soon branded a hypocrite, having previously condemned a London private members club for refusing to accept female members. In 2022 Ms Creasy blasted the 200-year-old Garrick Club as an 'old boys' club' whose rules hold women back, amid efforts to change their rules around female members. The senior Labour MP was condemned today by the Conservatives, who accused her of engaging in 'divisive' politics. Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities Joy Morrissey told the Daily Mail: 'This is the same Labour MP who thinks it is perfectly acceptable for men to use women's toilets, yet apparently not acceptable for them to attend the same event. 'Stella Creasy should know better than to engage in this divisive and exclusionary nonsense. 'The Conservatives' Culture and Integration Commission will be looking at how we can put an end to it.'

There's always a double standard here. Of course Creasy is fine with "trans-identifying" men in women's bathrooms and opposes male-only clubs. It's only Muslims who get to discriminate against women as they see fit.

Suicidal

Empathy — The Doctor (@TennantRob) September 8, 2026

Today, the U.K. hands Muslim asylum seekers a pamphlet telling them women have rights. Tomorrow, they're passing laws to make women wear hijabs and prevent them from going to school.

So as not to offend the Muslims, of course.

That’s because she’s as mad as a box of frogs 🤷‍♀️ — TerfyMcTerfyFace 🦖 (@TerfyMcTerfy) September 8, 2026

Yes, she is, it seems.

She perfectly represents every single liberal friend I have, with their heads stack in the sand of hypocrisy. https://t.co/DU03sX3bVp — Blue&White (@BlueWhiteOct) September 7, 2026

There's a problem on the Left with appeasing ideologies that will destroy everything the Left supposedly stands for, including women's rights and LGBTQ equality.

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