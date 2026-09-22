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Kathy Hochul Refuses to Grant Adults Their Second Amendment Rights

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 22, 2026 12:30 PM
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Kathy Hochul Refuses to Grant Adults Their Second Amendment Rights
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Late last week, the Trump administration announced the Justice Department will not enforce the unconstitutional handgun ban for 18- to 20-year-olds. That's the right move, of course, because an 18-year-old is considered a legal adult who can vote, serve in the military, and enter into contracts, including marriage.

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Assistant Attorney General T. Elliot Gaiser wrote that those adults are protected by the Second Amendment, including the right to own handguns and, therefore, the ability to buy them. Gun control advocates like Giffords called it "illegal and dangerous," while Kris Brown, president of Brady, said the ban has "protected public safety for generations."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also weighed in, saying her state would not follow the new guidance.

Democrats, of course, are fine with having 16-year-olds vote, and they think your five-year-old son can decide he's a girl and wants his penis removed.

But don't let adults buy handguns. That's just a step too far.

This is the way. If Democrats insist on enforcing this, Republicans should raise the voting age to 21.

Same with military enlistment. This writer's eldest son had to sign up for selective service when he turned 18 last year. But he can't buy a gun.

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Okay.

The Supremacy Clause means something.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillion caught wind of this, too.

Good. We have rights, and the Trump administration must defend them.

If tyrants like Hochul don't face consequences for infringing on our rights, then we do not have rights.

That's an excellent question.

In June 2024, 62-year-old Tony Harris — who has more than two dozen prior arrests — was apprehended in June with two loaded pistols, ammunition, and drugs. Judge Anna Mikhaleva released him without cash bail on an ankle monitor. In February of last year, he shot and killed Emilio Rosas. He was still wearing that ankle monitor.

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In July, Nayshawn Wilkinson, 19, was charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old at a playground in Brownsville. Judge Janice Robinson set a $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond and Wilkinson was released. He was later charged with another attempted murder in a shooting on Labor Day.

And last month, 32-year-old Elijah Guy was charged with firing a gun at another man following a dispute. Again, Judge Janice Robinson released him without bail. Robinson's docket contained numerous other attempted-murder and loaded-gun cases where there was no bail set or the bail was far below what the DA requested.

So if New York has a gun problem, it's not because 18- and 20-year-olds are buying handguns. It's because the courts refuse to punish criminals who use guns in the commission of crimes. But Gov. Hochul knows that. So do her fellow Democrats. Safety is not the point. The point is they will enact any laws they can to strip us of our right to own guns, no matter how unconstitutional, ridiculous, or hypocritical those laws are.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun-grabbing schemes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DOJ | GUN CONTROL | NEW YORK | SECOND AMENDMENT | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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