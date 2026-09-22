Kathy Hochul Refuses to Grant Adults Their Second Amendment Rights

Late last week, the Trump administration announced the Justice Department will not enforce the unconstitutional handgun ban for 18- to 20-year-olds. That's the right move, of course, because an 18-year-old is considered a legal adult who can vote, serve in the military, and enter into contracts, including marriage.

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DOJ won't enforce handgun ban for 18- to 20-year-olds https://t.co/mxHBV3yAFW — Axios (@axios) September 18, 2026

Assistant Attorney General T. Elliot Gaiser wrote that those adults are protected by the Second Amendment, including the right to own handguns and, therefore, the ability to buy them. Gun control advocates like Giffords called it "illegal and dangerous," while Kris Brown, president of Brady, said the ban has "protected public safety for generations."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also weighed in, saying her state would not follow the new guidance.

Not in New York. No teenager should be able to walk into a gun store and buy a handgun.



Our laws don’t allow it and that’s not changing. https://t.co/2JYP5v59eS — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 19, 2026

Democrats, of course, are fine with having 16-year-olds vote, and they think your five-year-old son can decide he's a girl and wants his penis removed.

But don't let adults buy handguns. That's just a step too far.

If they are too young to buy a gun, they are too young to vote. https://t.co/0zjygRsI1f — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) September 20, 2026

This is the way. If Democrats insist on enforcing this, Republicans should raise the voting age to 21.

But they can die for our country.



Got it. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) September 20, 2026

Same with military enlistment. This writer's eldest son had to sign up for selective service when he turned 18 last year. But he can't buy a gun.

Okay.

You can screech all you desire, but you're a Governor of a state and you're duty bound to follow Federal law. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) September 20, 2026

The Supremacy Clause means something.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillion caught wind of this, too.

Good. We have rights, and the Trump administration must defend them.

This is exactly why I say the DOJ lawsuits, while a good thing for sure, aren't enough.



Kathy should be arrested and charged with one felony count for every citizen in New York state for deprivation of rights under color of law.



It's a real law. It has been since the… https://t.co/NkgfB73DPS — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) September 20, 2026

If tyrants like Hochul don't face consequences for infringing on our rights, then we do not have rights.

“Our laws don’t allow it…”



And pray tell, Governor: How much prison time do teenagers who flagrantly violate this rule against underage gun carrying generally serve in New York, post-Raise The Age? https://t.co/3103uGARtg — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) September 20, 2026

That's an excellent question.

In June 2024, 62-year-old Tony Harris — who has more than two dozen prior arrests — was apprehended in June with two loaded pistols, ammunition, and drugs. Judge Anna Mikhaleva released him without cash bail on an ankle monitor. In February of last year, he shot and killed Emilio Rosas. He was still wearing that ankle monitor.

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In July, Nayshawn Wilkinson, 19, was charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old at a playground in Brownsville. Judge Janice Robinson set a $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond and Wilkinson was released. He was later charged with another attempted murder in a shooting on Labor Day.

And last month, 32-year-old Elijah Guy was charged with firing a gun at another man following a dispute. Again, Judge Janice Robinson released him without bail. Robinson's docket contained numerous other attempted-murder and loaded-gun cases where there was no bail set or the bail was far below what the DA requested.

So if New York has a gun problem, it's not because 18- and 20-year-olds are buying handguns. It's because the courts refuse to punish criminals who use guns in the commission of crimes. But Gov. Hochul knows that. So do her fellow Democrats. Safety is not the point. The point is they will enact any laws they can to strip us of our right to own guns, no matter how unconstitutional, ridiculous, or hypocritical those laws are.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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