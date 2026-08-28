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Sorry, Dems, Hasan Piker Is the Malignant Tumor on Your Campaigns

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 28, 2026 7:00 AM
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Sorry, Dems, Hasan Piker Is the Malignant Tumor on Your Campaigns
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) doesn’t want to talk about Hasan Piker. Many liberal commentators are begging their side to stop talking about him, but you can’t. Piker is the Left’s Joe Rogan — he’s one of the top streamers. He’s got clout. And his views form the core of the Democrat Party base in 2026. There’s no escaping it. Sure, I know a lot of Democrats would rather attack the GOP, but the virulent antisemitism that oozes from this wing of the party is now overwhelming. It’s impossible not to talk about Piker, liberals.

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Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov tried nuance on this — it didn’t work.

I mean, when he isn’t going after Jewish people, Piker is talking about every destructive domestic agenda item out there. This is who the Democrats are, and it’s becoming a circus as the party once again does not know what to do.

In the meantime, the Republican National Committee released a new video about Piker, rightly calling him the face of the progressive movement and the Democrat Party. Oh, and how he’s attached like a barnacle to Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed. My man, I know you said you weren’t going to campaign with him, but it’s over, man. We all know he’s your pal.

Piker said we deserved 9/11, hates our Constitution, hates our country, is not a fan of Thanksgiving, wants to kill those who support capitalism, has an affinity for Hezbollah’s flag, and thinks we’re worse than Iran. The circus is in town. It’s daily, it’s perpetual, and its ringmaster is Hasan Piker. 

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This is the core of the Democrat Party, and they know its messaging is unelectable. El-Sayed needs to do better with blacks, Jews — two of the largest minority voting blocs in Michigan — and working-class voters in rural Michigan. 

This is a tall order. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY
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