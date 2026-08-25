Abdul El-Sayed Tried to Distance Himself From Hasan Piker and Failed Spectacularly

Late last week, Democrat Party darling and its unofficial spokesman Hasan Piker called for more violence against Jews and Democrats. In a livestream, Piker said any American Jews who support Israel will be "violently targeted."

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(Editor's note: this clip contains adult language. Listener discretion is advised.)

Hasan Piker tells American Jews to stop supporting Israel or someone will “come around and take action. Not against Israel, but American Jews.” pic.twitter.com/KMnvz0FofR — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) August 23, 2026

"And you want to know why? Because people don't f**k with Israel any longer," Piker said. "And if Jews in America keep putting this idea out there that they are singularly invested in Israel, eventually someone's going to come around and take action."

As he said this, Piker showed the X page of Michigan Democrat Jeremy Ross.

"Not against the state of Israel, mind you, but against American Jews," he continued. "Okay? We're teaching people the wrong lesson. I don't know how people don't recognize how dangerous this predicament is. How dangerous this is for Jews. You're running around basically tying your entire identity to a country that inevitably will be seen as basically Jewish ISIS and you're saying, as Jews, this is all we care about. You're making antisemitism worse."

Republican Mike Rogers called out Piker's violent rhetoric toward a Jewish Democrat.

More calls for violence coming out of the El-Sayed campaign…



Here is his running mate, Hasan Piker, saying that if AMERICAN JEWS support Israel, they will be violently targeted because of it.



This is all in reaction to Michigan Democratic Congressional candidate Jeremy Moss,… https://t.co/X5wEp7OULL — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) August 23, 2026

"This is all in reaction to Michigan Democratic Congressional candidate Jeremy Moss, who happens to be Jewish, saying he is unsure if he will be able to support Abdul for these very reasons," Rogers wrote on X. "Absolutely DISGUSTING. If Abdul-El-Sayed had any courage at all, he would call this out and disavow Hasan Piker once and for all. We're waiting, Abdul."

Well, yesterday, El-Sayed released a half-hearted statement on Piker's comments.

My statement on Hasan Piker’s comments regarding Jeremy Moss: pic.twitter.com/bUm96ANJXT — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) August 24, 2026

The statement reads:

I believe all Americans deserve the right to advocate for what they believe without fear of violence. This is particularly true for communities that have been intimidated for their beliefs in the past. My commitment to Jewish safety is the same as my commitment to the safety of my own daughters. Antisemitism is a scourge, and we need to address it in all its forms. And I stand against any rhetoric that puts the community at risk. But I want to be crystal clear, nobody speaks for this campaign besides me and my campaign spokespeople. And while politicians and pundits try to make this race about a Twitch streamer, we’re going to be talking about gas, groceries, good schools, and healthcare. Because that’s what Michiganders keep asking about. It’s why I’m fighting to get money out of politics, money in your pocket, and Medicare for All.

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He never calls out Piker by name and he never mentions Jeremy Moss. This was as weak a statement as you could possibly have gotten.

Rogers responded to the statement, slamming it.

"Hasan Piker's call for violence against the Jewish Community, specifically against Jeremy Moss, must be condemned by every single Michigan Democrat. But Conman Abdul El-Sayed doesn't have the guts to disavow his running mate," said the statement. "Abdul's attempt at distancing himself from this violent and hateful rhetoric now that he and Hasan won the primary is the epitome of what a conman does — says one thing when it serves him and another when it doesn't. His rhetoric is causing fear in Michigan communities, is un-American, and makes him unfit to represent our state."

Jeremy Moss also issued a lengthy statement:

There’s no room for extremism in Michigan. My statement: pic.twitter.com/ErhuMBE4V7 — Jeremy Moss (@JeremyAllenMoss) August 24, 2026

That statement read, in part:

But provocateurs are exploiting this moment to create further divisions. I will not be lectured by a California podcaster about what Oakland County, Michigan's Jewish community, should and shouldn't believe. And we certainly won't be gaslit that we're responsible for the antisemitic harm upon us. The attempted murder of Jewish children in West Bloomfield has no justification.

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Moss couldn't help but take a dig at Rogers, and reiterate he's not supporting Rogers' campaign.

Rogers responded with class.

Let me be clear: I’m in no way expecting you to support me — but in the Senate, I will defend your right to safety regardless.



Meanwhile, Abdul won’t call out the “twitch streamer” threatening you and other American Jews. https://t.co/tG3e0a24J6 — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) August 24, 2026

"Let me be clear," he wrote on X. "I'm in no way asking you to support me — but in the Senate, I will defend your right to safety regardless. Meanwhile, Abdul won't call out the 'Twitch streamer' threatening you and other American Jews."

And therein lies the difference.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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