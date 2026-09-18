Jim Jordan Subpoenas Fairfax DA Steve Descano Over Handling of Illegal Alien Defendants

Townhall has reported numerous stories about Steve Descano, the Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney, and how his soft-on-crime policies have let illegal aliens go free to harm innocent Virginians.

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This includes allowing Abdulloi Toshpulodzoda, an illegal alien from Tajikistan who murdered his landlord, to leave the mental health facility where he was being held, go to the Tajikistan embassy in D.C., and get a passport. Toshpulodzoda then fled the country.

People in Fairfax are so fed up with Descano that a recall effort is underway. That recall petition was started by Cheryl Minter, the mother of Stephanie Minter, who was stabbed to death by an illegal alien with 30 prior arrests for multiple violent offenses.

Rep. Jim Jordan, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has also sent a subpoena to Descano's office demanding documents related to Descano's policies and practices regarding illegal alien defendants.

🚨New: Congressman Jim Jordan, the Chairman of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, sent Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano a subpoena for documents related to the prosecutor’s policies and practices around illegal immigrant defendants.https://t.co/8mKA1x4jRq — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) September 16, 2026

Here's more:

7News has shown that Descano’s own website said his office takes immigration consequences into account in charging and plea decisions. Descano’s office has repeatedly dropped charges against illegal immigrants and has given illegal immigrants lenient plea deals. “On January 15 and June 4, 2026, the Committee requested relevant materials regarding your office’s preferential treatment of foreign national criminals to ensure that they do not face immigration consequences for their criminality,” Jordan wrote to Descano. “In response, you have objected to the Committee’s requests. As a result, you have failed to provide the Committee with the majority of the responsive documents and information, instead only producing limited materials, including your office’s prosecution policies and certain court documents related to a small number of criminal aliens.” This year, Descano was summoned to testify at a U.S. House Judiciary hearing about his so-called "sanctuary policies" for illegal immigrants. Following that hearing, Jordan’s committee has been seeking documents and information from Descano. The Congressman claims in his letter that Descano has been stonewalling that effort, which compelled the committee to issue a subpoena.

Descano's office released a statement, too.

New: Statement from Descano’s office:



"We are disappointed by the Committee’s needless escalation of this matter, part of a partisan siege on Fairfax County residents and their values that does nothing to improve public safety.

For the last eight months, CA Descano has engaged… https://t.co/RiGTF8gI3r — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) September 16, 2026

"We are disappointed by the Committee’s needless escalation of this matter, part of a partisan siege on Fairfax County residents and their values that does nothing to improve public safety.For the last eight months, CA Descano has engaged in good faith with the House Judiciary Committee’s inquiries, providing over 1,100 pages of documents as well as voluntarily testifying to answer the Committee’s questions. We will continue to respond to legitimate inquiries from the Committee.Despite this political sideshow, the office remains focused on keeping Fairfax County one of the safest large communities in the country," it said.

Fairfax County prosecutor subpoenaed as Congress investigates his immigration policieshttps://t.co/7xrZTUbddb — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 16, 2026

The House GOP also shared the subpoena and letter to Descano.

NEW: Chairman @Jim_Jordan subpoenaed Fairfax County prosecutor Steve Descano and Boulder DA Michael Dougherty for documents and information on their offices' sanctuary policies after failing to comply with the Committee's requests.



Descano's and Dougherty's offices both… pic.twitter.com/Baa57o09iT — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 16, 2026

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"Descano's and Dougherty's offices both under-prosecute illegal aliens, if they even prosecute them at all, just to help them avoid immigration consequences," the post reads.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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