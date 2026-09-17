Scott Jennings Made a Point About Corporate Taxes and His Fellow Panelists Couldn't Handle It

Scott Jennings made a brilliant move, absolutely wrecking Abby Phillip and the other CNN panelists over tariffs and corporate taxes.

During a debate on tariffs, the panelists argued any tariff costs are passed on to consumers. That's when Jennings swooped in with a truth-bomb about corporate taxes, one of the Left's favorite ways to take money.

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Scott Jennings backed Abby Phillip and her panel of CNN liberals into a corner on corporate income taxes.



"If tariffs are passed onto consumers. Where do you think corporate income taxes go? Onto consumers. If they‘re both bad, let‘s zero it all."



"Hold on a second. No No No." pic.twitter.com/lOdClqE3KC — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) September 17, 2026

"My question to you all is very simple. If you're so upset about tariffs as taxes being depressing to economic activity, would you trade all the tariffs for a zeroing out of corporate income tax?" Jennings asked.

"You don't have to do that," Phillip interjected.

"Certain tax is good, and certain tax is bad," Jennings continued over the din. "Because Trump did one and you want to do the other and that's the way it is. Every Democrat will run for president on an increase in corporate income taxes after arguing against these tariffs. It's totally disingenuous."

"This is a revealing debate. You say taxes on corporations in the form of tariffs are passed on to consumers. Where do you think corporate income taxes go?" Jennings asked. "On to consumers."

Mic. Drop.

The dirty secret is that corporations don’t pay taxes.



They simply collect them for the government.



There is no Mr. ExxxonMobil who sits in a back room and grumbles as he writes a tax check.



It’s a cost passed on to customers. — Tim Troy (@Troy_Tim) September 17, 2026

Every single time.

The frightening thing is that the economic ignorance on display here is duplicated in the vast majority of our population, which is why Democrats and progressives can get away with this — Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) September 17, 2026

Why do you think public schools teach that math is racist? This is why.

These blowhards are completely ignorant as to how the real world operates. They live in a fantasy and never acknowledge reality. — The_Clampdown (@TheClampdown) September 17, 2026

Because reality gets in the way of their political agenda.

CNN personality Abby Phillip says taxes dont get passed onto consumer but tariffs do -- I wish I went to her college, would have done much better in Econ https://t.co/eepgnJVhYb — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 17, 2026

Corporate taxes are absolutely passed on to consumers.

For the college kids out there, watch this video and you can skip your Econ class this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/k9RxQ37f4L — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 17, 2026

This was a better Econ class than the ones offered by most colleges and universities.

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