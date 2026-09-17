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Scott Jennings Made a Point About Corporate Taxes and His Fellow Panelists Couldn't Handle It

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 17, 2026 1:15 PM
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Scott Jennings Made a Point About Corporate Taxes and His Fellow Panelists Couldn't Handle It
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Scott Jennings made a brilliant move, absolutely wrecking Abby Phillip and the other CNN panelists over tariffs and corporate taxes.

During a debate on tariffs, the panelists argued any tariff costs are passed on to consumers. That's when Jennings swooped in with a truth-bomb about corporate taxes, one of the Left's favorite ways to take money.

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"My question to you all is very simple. If you're so upset about tariffs as taxes being depressing to economic activity, would you trade all the tariffs for a zeroing out of corporate income tax?" Jennings asked. 

"You don't have to do that," Phillip interjected.

"Certain tax is good, and certain tax is bad," Jennings continued over the din. "Because Trump did one and you want to do the other and that's the way it is. Every Democrat will run for president on an increase in corporate income taxes after arguing against these tariffs. It's totally disingenuous."

"This is a revealing debate. You say taxes on corporations in the form of tariffs are passed on to consumers. Where do you think corporate income taxes go?" Jennings asked. "On to consumers."

Mic. Drop.

Every single time.

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Why do you think public schools teach that math is racist? This is why.

Because reality gets in the way of their political agenda.

Corporate taxes are absolutely passed on to consumers.

This was a better Econ class than the ones offered by most colleges and universities.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s successes and combat the Democrats' lies about America's economic revival. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABBY PHILLIP | CNN | SCOTT JENNINGS | TARIFFS | TAXES
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