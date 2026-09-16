A Republican Is Now Leading in the Oregon Governor's Race – See The Latest Poll

The Oregon gubernatorial race is getting closer – and Republican Christine Drazan is now leading in a new poll.

A DHM Research poll of 600 likely voters has Drazan leading incumbent Gov. Tina Kotek (D-OR) 45-43 percent, with 4 percent backing Brett Smith, who’s running as the Pacific Green Party’s nominee, according to Willamette Week.

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“Christine is earning the trust of Oregonians because she's giving them a reason to believe Oregon can do better, not just blaming someone else,” Trey Rosser, Drazan campaign strategist, said in a statement to Townhall.

🚨 NEW POLL 🚨



I couldn’t be more honored to be gaining the trust of Oregonians from across the state who are eager for better leadership.



With six weeks until Election Day, I’m ready to leave it all on the field. Let’s get after it.https://t.co/NHEi8Dv9fF pic.twitter.com/9ZEQy5gp8n — Christine Drazan (@ChristineDrazan) September 16, 2026

“Four years ago, Tina Kotek made big promises on homelessness, housing, education, and affordability, but today, Oregonians are paying more, getting less, and watching the same problems get worse,” Rosser added. “This poll confirms what we already see on the ground: Oregonians are ready for change, and they see Christine as the leader who can deliver it.”

The Cook Political Report ranks the race as “Lean Democrat,” along with the gubernatorial races in Arizona, Iowa and Michigan. The report also lists multiple “toss-up” races, including Georgia, Ohio, Wisconsin and Nevada. The Alaska and Kansas races “Lean Republican.”

"There are still a lot of voters who are undecided in this race, but the choice couldn’t be any clearer: Christine Drazan is ready to open the door to Trump’s agenda and Governor Kotek is fighting every day to protect Oregonians from federal overreach and harm," Federico Araujo, communications director for Tina for Oregon, told Townhall in a statement when asked about the poll.

I am proud to have a broad coalition of support from Oregonians across the state. I will always stand up for the state we love. pic.twitter.com/6WYz5FSEzn — Tina Kotek (@TinaKotek) September 15, 2026

Kotek won the governor’s race in 2022 against Drazan, as the Democrat got just under 47 percent of the vote compared with the Republican’s 43.5 percent, and independent Betsy Johnson got just under nine percent of the vote. The state is known for its deeply liberal city of Portland, but also has redder rural areas.

Meanwhile, then-Vice President Kamala Harris won the state in the 2024 election with over 55 percent of the vote, whereas President Donald Trump won over roughly 41 percent of Oregon voters.

If elected, Drazan would be the first Republican governor of Oregon since Victor Atiyeh in the 1980s.

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