Rep. Pramila Jayapal Is Disappointed Macklemore Faced Consequences for His Antisemitic Behavior

On the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Rep. Pramila Jayapal issued a one-sentence post on the day, writing on X, "Today, 25 years later, we remember and honor the innocent lives lost and the thousands of first responders who risked everything to save others on 9/11."

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Today, 25 years later, we remember and honor the innocent lives lost and the thousands of first responders who risked everything to save others on 9/11. pic.twitter.com/gYypYwNsJj — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) September 11, 2026

Compare that to her post about Macklemore, who she refers to as her constituent, after he was kicked off Ed Sheeran's tour following his antisemitic behavior and speech about Palestine. Jayapal had a lot to say about that, far more than she did about the 3,000 Americans killed by Islamists.

It’s so incredibly disappointing that Macklemore, my constituent, was removed from Ed Sheeran’s tour because of his comments in support of the Palestinian people.



We should all be outraged that powerful people are more upset about what an artist says than the displacement,… — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) September 14, 2026

"We should all be outraged that powerful people are more upset about what an artist says than the displacement, starvation, and killing of innocent Palestinian children and families. Thank you, Macklemore, for speaking up. This is a moment for us to come together, find our moral conscience as a nation, and end this genocide," she wrote.

There is no genocide in Gaza. None.

Here’s your constituent. We know hah you support him. pic.twitter.com/0FYflnS5qb — Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) September 15, 2026

That's who she cares about.

Why do his “comments in support of the Palestinian people” always come across as antisemitic, anti-Jewish stereotyping??https://t.co/WDJAhbRrNm — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 14, 2026

We're sure that's just a coincidence. Not.

PROVE GENOCIDE — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 14, 2026

She can't, because there is none.

Yes. Because she doesn't like Jews or Israel, either.

It’s not a genocide… and you know it. Deliberately and dangerously misleading. But that’s your game… https://t.co/FrX2QqdONx — Dean Cain (@Deancain) September 15, 2026

She's lying, and she knows it.

This is the Macklemore the Congresswoman is defending.



When Jews say they don’t feel welcome in the Democratic Party anymore, this is what they’re talking about. https://t.co/hyd2LOozo4 pic.twitter.com/d26x6PsGJM — Justin Spiro, LCSW (@Jusrangers) September 14, 2026

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It's a total mystery why Jews don't feel welcome by Democrats anymore.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-GAZA) is defending jew hating rapper Macklemore



Hey Pramila, we are your constituents too & we never hear you speak out about attacks on the Jewish community. You were silent when Macklemore fundraised for terrorist groups in our neighborhood on Sabbath https://t.co/XMEEXaNkn6 — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) September 14, 2026

There are somewhere between 75,000 and 88,500 Jews in Washington state, and more than half of them live in Jayapal's district. They're her constituents too and she doesn't seem to care about them or their feelings. Instead, she encourages a blood libel against them and Israel, and defends guys like Macklemore when they face consequences for their behavior.

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