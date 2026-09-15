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Rep. Pramila Jayapal Is Disappointed Macklemore Faced Consequences for His Antisemitic Behavior

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 15, 2026 5:00 PM
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Rep. Pramila Jayapal Is Disappointed Macklemore Faced Consequences for His Antisemitic Behavior
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

On the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Rep. Pramila Jayapal issued a one-sentence post on the day, writing on X, "Today, 25 years later, we remember and honor the innocent lives lost and the thousands of first responders who risked everything to save others on 9/11."

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Compare that to her post about Macklemore, who she refers to as her constituent, after he was kicked off Ed Sheeran's tour following his antisemitic behavior and speech about Palestine. Jayapal had a lot to say about that, far more than she did about the 3,000 Americans killed by Islamists.

"We should all be outraged that powerful people are more upset about what an artist says than the displacement, starvation, and killing of innocent Palestinian children and families. Thank you, Macklemore, for speaking up. This is a moment for us to come together, find our moral conscience as a nation, and end this genocide," she wrote.

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There is no genocide in Gaza. None.

That's who she cares about.

We're sure that's just a coincidence. Not.

She can't, because there is none.

Yes. Because she doesn't like Jews or Israel, either.

She's lying, and she knows it.

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It's a total mystery why Jews don't feel welcome by Democrats anymore.

There are somewhere between 75,000 and 88,500 Jews in Washington state, and more than half of them live in Jayapal's district. They're her constituents too and she doesn't seem to care about them or their feelings. Instead, she encourages a blood libel against them and Israel, and defends guys like Macklemore when they face consequences for their behavior.

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News Topics 9/11 | ANTISEMITISM | GAZA | ISRAEL | PALESTINIANS | WASHINGTON
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