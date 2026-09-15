Macklemore May Have Got the Boot From Ed Sheeran's Tour, but He's Welcome to Perform Here

American rapper Macklemore was recently booted from Ed Sheeran's tour after he gave a speech about "free Palestine" and wore a prosthetic nose to mock Jews. It was a despicable display of antisemitism.

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Fans and others demanded that Macklemore be dropped from the tour.

But there's a place where the antisemitic rapper is welcome, and it won't surprise you to learn that's Dearborn.

Hey @macklemore, if they don’t want you performing in their stadiums, you’re always welcome in Dearborn.



Come put on a show here. We’ll make it a free concert, sponsored by the City, and help make it one of the best around.



We stand with you and for a free Palestine.



Let’s… https://t.co/Y9NnJT8HGn — Abdullah H. Hammoud (@AHammoudMI) September 15, 2026

"We stand with you and for a free Palestine. Let’s make it happen, " Hammoud wrote.

I mean, of course all the Hezbollah, Hamas and IRGC terrorist supporters in Dearborn would welcome him. https://t.co/A8VunfKaE4 — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) September 15, 2026

Of course they would.

of course he can go hang out w all the muslims in dearborn. he would fit right in — 🔥 Dirts Burner 🔥 (@DirtysBurner) September 15, 2026

"No, no. Macklemore is just anti-Zionist. He doesn't hate Jews."

Thus proving that Dearborn is no longer part of the United States. Thanks a lot, MI. Really good judgement you've used👍 — J Maness (@jennmaness76) September 15, 2026

Dearborn is lost.

First Muslim-majority council in America and the first thing they do (after banning the pride flag) is spend taxpayers' money hiring a pigs**t thick millionaire rapper to do a show pushing their side of their ancient tribal grievance https://t.co/LBmh1Kefh3 — Leo Kearse - see me on tour! Links in bio (@LeoKearse) September 15, 2026

It's weird how not a single Democrat condemned the banning of the pride flag. And by weird we mean totally on-brand.

We're sure he will.

Just so that everyone understands:



This guy is asking the performer who wears a prosthetic nose to make fun of Jews to perform for his Muslim fans in Dearborn, Michigan.



This is straight-up antisemitism.



Absolutely nothing to do with Palestinians.https://t.co/SHHYC3lSAN pic.twitter.com/CbRWnSOybT — Random Person (@RandomP97494379) September 15, 2026

But tolerance and diversity. Or something.

😂😂😂 “hey Macklemore, now that you’re not doing stadiums, please come to Temu Tehran” https://t.co/LBQrrPXOMt — Jobob (@JobobTaeleifi) September 15, 2026

Temu Tehran is a great line.

Someone pointed out that music is haram in Islam. It is. But this is part of Taqiyya, the Islamic practice of lying and concealing one's true faith to fool non-Muslims. Eventually, rap music will be banned in Dearborn, too. But right now, hating Jews and Israel is more important.

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