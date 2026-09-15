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Macklemore May Have Got the Boot From Ed Sheeran's Tour, but He's Welcome to Perform Here

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 15, 2026 11:30 AM
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Macklemore May Have Got the Boot From Ed Sheeran's Tour, but He's Welcome to Perform Here
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

American rapper Macklemore was recently booted from Ed Sheeran's tour after he gave a speech about "free Palestine" and wore a prosthetic nose to mock Jews. It was a despicable display of antisemitism.

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Fans and others demanded that Macklemore be dropped from the tour.

But there's a place where the antisemitic rapper is welcome, and it won't surprise you to learn that's Dearborn.

"We stand with you and for a free Palestine. Let’s make it happen, " Hammoud wrote.

Of course they would.

"No, no. Macklemore is just anti-Zionist. He doesn't hate Jews."

Dearborn is lost.

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It's weird how not a single Democrat condemned the banning of the pride flag. And by weird we mean totally on-brand.

We're sure he will.

But tolerance and diversity. Or something.

Temu Tehran is a great line.

Someone pointed out that music is haram in Islam. It is. But this is part of Taqiyya, the Islamic practice of lying and concealing one's true faith to fool non-Muslims. Eventually, rap music will be banned in Dearborn, too. But right now, hating Jews and Israel is more important.

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News Topics ANTISEMITISM | ISLAM | PALESTINIANS
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