'I Don't Want to Lecture Them': Goo Goo Dolls Lead Singer Explains Why Shows Remain Apolitical

When the Goo Goo Dolls burst onto the music scene with their 1998 smash "Iris," they launched a record-breaking career that would span more than three decades. That song, from the album "Dizzy Up the Girl" reached number one in the U.S., Australia, Canada, and Italy. It spent 18 weeks at the top of Billboard's Adult Top 40, and surpassed three billion streams on Spotify. It was also nominated for three Grammys, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Advertisement

A lot of bands would use that fame as a political platform, too. But lead singer John Rzeznik says that's not his place, and he's keeping concert stops apolitical.

"I don't want to lecture them."



Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik says politics has no place in his concerts, drawing a clear line on using the stage to tell fans what to believe.



Rzeznik says people come to shows to "escape" and enjoy the music, not to hear a political… pic.twitter.com/DyF9RMzl6r — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 15, 2026

Here's more:

Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik said Wednesday during an "Everything Music" interview with producer Rick Beato that he refuses to lecture concertgoers about politics because fans from across the ideological spectrum come together for the same reason: to see a show. While discussing why he believes live music remains important during divided times, Rzeznik said political and religious differences are not what matters when he takes the stage. "I got people, fans, friends from every walk of life, every political stripe, everything," he said. "And I always stress, we got one thing in common because we're living in weird times. We got one thing in common, and that's we're all here to see a show, and I'm not going to lecture people about anything."

Compare this to the nonsense from Macklemore and other performers, who turn shows into political rallies.

Republicans like concerts, too. And if you want to make money, it's best not to alienate half your audience by being political in either way. Just ask the Dixie Chicks — sorry, they're just the Chicks now — how that worked out for them.

This is the way. It isn't hard. https://t.co/09niow5Vjd — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 15, 2026

No, it's not.

Goo Goo Dolls are a top tier 90s band, the lead singer has exactly the right attitude about his craft, love it https://t.co/t9Fj4NFpeD — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 15, 2026

This is the right attitude to have. You're rich, you're talented. That does not make you a political authority.

Wow an actual sensible normal person who understands it’s better to use entertainment to bring people together instead of dividing them imagine that



The games industry could learn from it https://t.co/pAbcfzI2kv — Endymion (@EndymionYT) September 15, 2026

The game industry, the comic book industry, Hollywood.

We've seen time and again so many entertainment industries go all-in on appealing to "modern audiences" and spreading The Message — a bunch of woke, girl-boss, race-baiting garbage. All that does is alienate actual fans, like Disney did with "Star Wars" and Paramount did with "Star Trek" to appease a small segment of society that wasn't going to watch your shows or movies to begin with.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.