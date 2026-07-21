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'Annoying, Bitter Old Man': Journey Keyboardist Slams Bruce Springsteen for Politicizing Music

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 21, 2026 6:00 PM
'Annoying, Bitter Old Man': Journey Keyboardist Slams Bruce Springsteen for Politicizing Music
Townhall Media

Even other celebrities are fed up with politics in entertainment. Jonathan Cain, the keyboardist for Journey, admitted he's a "diehard conservative" who considers Bruce Springsteen an "annoying, bitter old man."

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Longtime Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain believes rockers should keep their politics off-stage — but in interviews, he continues to be proud to trumpet his conservative beliefs. He used a podcast interview to blast a fellow 76-year-old, Bruce Springsteen, as an “annoying, bitter old man,” saying the outspoken should just “shut up.”

Cain’s problems with Springsteen aren’t just with the Boss’s recently pointed on-stage commentary about the state of the U.S. He called Springsteen’s ’80s classic “Born in the USA” a “diss” track against America.

“I used to be a Democrat back in the old days, but I couldn’t go there anymore, you know?” Cain said in an appearance on the “Complete Disaster Network” podcast. “I’m a diehard conservative … And guys like Bruce Springsteen should shut up. You know, really, honestly, shut up, Bruce, you know? Him and … who’s the other one? Robert DeNiro. I mean, who cares, guys? Do your art. I try to keep politics out of my music.”

This is the second musician to say he keeps politics out of music. Mick Jagger said something similar in a recent interview, and he also mentioned Springsteen.

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Related:

CONSERVATISM ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC

That's solid advice.

Few people want politics in their entertainment, even if the artist agrees with our personal politics.

It's all we're asking for.

Counterproductive is putting it mildly.

In some cases, like the Dixie Chicks, it derailed their entire career.

See? Even Springsteen fans agree with Cain.

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