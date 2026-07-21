'Annoying, Bitter Old Man': Journey Keyboardist Slams Bruce Springsteen for Politicizing Music

Even other celebrities are fed up with politics in entertainment. Jonathan Cain, the keyboardist for Journey, admitted he's a "diehard conservative" who considers Bruce Springsteen an "annoying, bitter old man."

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Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain blasts Bruce Springsteen as an “annoying, bitter old man” who should "shut up" when it comes to politics.



“I’m a diehard conservative… And guys like Bruce Springsteen should shut up. You know, really, honestly, shut up, Bruce, you know? Him… pic.twitter.com/3LLbyErl6N — Variety (@Variety) July 20, 2026

Here's more:

Longtime Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain believes rockers should keep their politics off-stage — but in interviews, he continues to be proud to trumpet his conservative beliefs. He used a podcast interview to blast a fellow 76-year-old, Bruce Springsteen, as an “annoying, bitter old man,” saying the outspoken should just “shut up.” Cain’s problems with Springsteen aren’t just with the Boss’s recently pointed on-stage commentary about the state of the U.S. He called Springsteen’s ’80s classic “Born in the USA” a “diss” track against America. “I used to be a Democrat back in the old days, but I couldn’t go there anymore, you know?” Cain said in an appearance on the “Complete Disaster Network” podcast. “I’m a diehard conservative … And guys like Bruce Springsteen should shut up. You know, really, honestly, shut up, Bruce, you know? Him and … who’s the other one? Robert DeNiro. I mean, who cares, guys? Do your art. I try to keep politics out of my music.”

This is the second musician to say he keeps politics out of music. Mick Jagger said something similar in a recent interview, and he also mentioned Springsteen.

Mick Jagger said it too that Bruce needs to shut up and play. — Layla (@67lld) July 20, 2026

That's solid advice.

Absolutely correct. That goes for everyone both liberal and conservative. Play your music stupid... Act in your film/series/play. Shoot/hit/catch the ball.



Entertainment used to be an escape, now it's all a movement, lecture, etc.



Tiring. — The Narrator  (@Fight_Club_Lad) July 20, 2026

Few people want politics in their entertainment, even if the artist agrees with our personal politics.

It's all we're asking for.

Concur.



People are obviously allowed to have their political opinions, and even talk about them openly. Unfortunately, when it is woven into their performance art, or done so vocally and beligerantly that it overshadows their art, it gets to be counter productive.



The… https://t.co/ow3moCeQZR — Die In Place 🗽⚔🇺🇲🪂🪖 (@DieinPlace) July 21, 2026

Counterproductive is putting it mildly.

In some cases, like the Dixie Chicks, it derailed their entire career.

As a decades long @springsteen fan who has seen him dozens of times I could not agree more with Jonathan… https://t.co/xgyTlyN7fC — Mark Reardon (@MarkReardonKFTK) July 20, 2026

See? Even Springsteen fans agree with Cain.