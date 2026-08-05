Republicans Just Released an Ad Exposing Abdul El-Sayed's Radical Views

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) released an attack ad against Michigan Democrat Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed after he won the primary election on Tuesday.

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The ad opens with footage of the candidate and his name before highlighting a 2011 op-ed he wrote for HuffPost supporting Egyptian protesters. It points out how he seeks to raise taxes on seniors and alleges he joined with a sex offender and a murderer to call for the mass release of prisoners.

It also shows El-Sayed appearing with communist streamer Hasan Piker, who is known for saying “America deserved 9/11.” The candidate refused to disavow the streamer, saying he is “not here to disavow people’s views.”

The NRSC debuts first attack ad in the US Senate Michigan race against Abdul El-Sayed pic.twitter.com/d3N3RB3CGT — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) August 5, 2026

Abdul El-Sayed, a former public health official, ran a progressive campaign focused on Medicare for All, getting money out of politics, and ending unconditional military aid to Israel, according to Reuters. He built support among voters frustrated with high costs for rent, groceries, and healthcare while facing heavy outside spending from groups backing his opponent. El-Sayed received endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and other left-leaning leaders, framing his race as a grassroots fight against big money and the party establishment.

Hasan Piker’s message to Democrats who didn’t vote for Abdul El-Sayed:



“You are all unbelievably Islamophobic pieces of sh*t.”



KUBAYA!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QWXMwkINPB — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) August 5, 2026

The candidate sought to take advantage of widespread dissatisfaction with the establishment wing of the Democrat Party, and it worked. El-Sayed narrowly defeated U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens on Tuesday. With nearly all votes counted, he led 48.5 percent to 47.5 percent, according to Reuters.

El-Sayed declared victory in a post on X, writing, “Money out of politics. Money in your pocket. Medicare for All.” He will face Republican Mike Rogers in November for the open seat left by retiring Sen. Gary Peters.

Former Democratic operative @Evanwch reflects on working for Abdul El-Sayed.



"I don't understand what he's doing. All he does is talk about abolishing ICE, AIPAC, and corporate PAC money." pic.twitter.com/OcJsMZ9vFv — The Free Press (@TheFP) August 5, 2026

El-Sayed has faced ongoing criticism for several statements he made during and before the campaign. In a leaked Zoom call with donors, he said, “Ideally you put one ogre on a pike, and then everyone else gets the message, and all of a sudden starts to sound a lot different,” referring to primary challenges against figures like Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), a virulent critic of Democratic Socialists.

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