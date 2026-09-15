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El-Sayed Took Money From a Group That Wants to Dismantle the US Military Around the Globe

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 15, 2026 9:00 AM
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El-Sayed Took Money From a Group That Wants to Dismantle the US Military Around the Globe
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

It seems like every day there's a new story about Abdul El-Sayed taking money from some radical group. This includes money from donors who also back a neo-Nazi, donations from Mohamed Soltan who has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, more than $115,000 from CAIR, and potential fake foreign donors through the problematic ActBlue site.

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Now El-Sayed has also reportedly taken $7,000 from Amani Barakat, the chair of Al-Awda. Al-Awda is a group that supports the "Palestinian right to return" and wants to dismantle the U.S. military across the globe. According to campaign finance filings, El-Sayed has taken more than $33,000 in donations from the Barakat family.

Here's more:

The latest Federal Election Commission filings show El-Sayed has received a total of $7,000 from Amani Barakat, the chair of Al-Awda-Palestinian Right of Return Coalition and a promoter of antisemitic conspiracy theories linking Jewish people to the Illuminati. 

It’s part of $33,550 that El-Sayed has taken in total from the Barakat family, a Palestinian-American real estate dynasty based in Southern California.

But records show the money has flowed both ways, as El-Sayed’s committee has given $10,000 a month since December to a newly formed consulting firm belonging to Barakat’s son, a philanthropy advisor with no apparent background in campaign work.

As Jewish Insider previously reported, Amani Barakat chairs the group Al-Awda, which also uses the names Palestinian Right of Return Coalition and Palestinian Assembly for Liberation.

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Following the October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attacks in Israel, Al-Awda issued a statement that read in part, "their highest salutations to the Palestinian Resistance, the Freedom Fighters, and the Defenders of the indigenous Palestinian people."

The group has also worked with extremist groups including Code Pink, the People's Forum, and Samidoun. The U.S. Treasury Department says Samidoun is a "sham charity that serves as an international fundraiser for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine" (PFLP). The PFLP is a terrorist organization.

According to the Jewish Insider, Amani Barakat's social media reflects extremism, including posts celebrating terrorist atrocities.

"When people are occupied, resistance is justified," she wrote on Facebook. She also called the terrorism a "fight for freedom." Barakat has long elevated and endorsed terrorist leaders and terrorist activities, including sharing a video of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Barakat's group also wants people to "mobilize" in defense of Palestine and Iran.

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"We urge all supporters of Palestine and justice to mobilize immediately: take to the streets, organize emergency protests, disrupt the war machine, and build sustained grassroots resistance," the screenshot read, before calling for people to join "emergency actions" on February 28 and Al-Quds Day on March 13, shortly after the start of the Iran War.

Yes, he will. And not just abroad, but at home, too.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | HAMAS | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | PALESTINIANS | TERRORISM
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