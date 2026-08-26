Democrat Senate Hopeful Bankrolled by Same Donors Funding Neo-Nazi Candidate

Michigan Democrat Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed reportedly has some problematic donors.

The Washington Free Beacon published a report detailing over a dozen donors who donated to Florida neo-Nazi congressional candidate Dan Bilzerian and also to El-Sayed.

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More than a dozen donors to the Hitler-praising, neo-Nazi congressional campaign of Dan Bilzerian have also contributed to Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed—in many cases spreading thousands of dollars between the two candidates, the Washington Free Beacon found. Bilzerian, a far-right social media influencer with a trust fund, and El-Sayed, a far-left epidemiologist, have no policy overlap except strong opposition to AIPAC and Israel, but their donors include a man who has equated Zionism to Nazism and a Texas subprime auto loan entrepreneur who also threw his weight behind Israel-bashing Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie. The overlapping donor list suggests that El-Sayed's virulently anti-Israel rhetoric appeals to the kind of Muslim-American donors who also buy into Bilzerian's hateful Jew-baiting and offensive trolling. The most significant Bilzerian and El-Sayed donor is Ibrahim Awad, who has given more than $19,500 between both candidates, Federal Election Commission records show. That haul included a $12,651.88 jumbo gift to the Bilzerian Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee. The figure is above the legal limit and potentially a campaign finance violation if passed along to Bilzerian's campaign committee. Awad is a Georgia-based personal injury attorney—with a mixed record.

Awad has been an ardent critic of Israel’s efforts to eliminate Hamas in the Gaza Strip. In a post on X, he castigated attorneys who “blamed Hamas for Israel’s genocide—but never said a damn word about Palestinians executed in the West Bank, where Hamas doesn’t even exist.”

I remember how they blamed Hamas for the Al-Ahli hospital massacre, when Hamas didn’t have that firepower. Now, every single hospital in Gaza is gone.

Zionism is Nazism. And history will remember every single person who calls themselves a “Proud Zionist” as a Proud Racist, Genocide Enabler.

I keep remembering how attorneys blamed Hamas for Israel’s genocide—but never said a damn word about Palestinians executed in the West Bank, where Hamas doesn’t even exist.



I remember how they blamed Hamas for the Al-Ahli hospital massacre, when Hamas didn’t have that firepower.… — Ibrahim J. Awad, Esq. | Trial Attorney (@KarateAttorney) March 6, 2025

The donors also supported Bilzerian’s campaign even after he praised Adolf Hitler and used antisemitic slurs against his opponent, Randy Fine.

Nazi imagery and antisemitic conspiracy theories: In the closing days of the primary, Bilzerian released an approximately two-and-a-half-minute AI-generated campaign video that repeatedly calls Fine a “fat Jew,” describes him as a “Jewish supremacist,” depicts horns growing from his head, shows him embracing a bag of money, and calls him “Shylock,” invoking longstanding antisemitic stereotypes about Jews and money. Pro-Hitler messaging: The video features footage of Adolf Hitler and asks, “Should we revisit that Austrian painter’s opinions?”—a clear reference to Hitler and Nazi ideology. It also makes grotesque and unsubstantiated allegations about Fine and depicts or calls for violence against him. More conspiracy theories: Bilzerian subsequently posted another AI-generated video accusing Fine of staging an incident in which an unknown individual spray-painted a swastika on a Fine campaign sign outside an early voting site. Dan Bilzerian posted an AI-generated campaign video targeting his Jewish primary opponent - depicting him as a demonic caricature and urging voters to "revisit" Hitler.

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Awad donated $19,500 to both Bilzerian and El-Sayed. Hussein “Sam” Mahrouq gave over $150,000 to both candidates and other anti-Israel politicians nationwide. Osama Albibi donated $4,000 to El-Sayed and $1,000 to Bilzerian.

El-Sayed has faced allegations of antisemitism over his anti-Israel stance during his 2026 campaign. He has referred to Israel’s campaign in Gaza as a “genocide” and compared the Israeli government to Hamas. He has also dodged questions about whether Israel has the right to exist as a Jewish state.

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