Here's More From Pete Buttigieg's Interview With Meet the Press

Earlier, we told you how Pete Buttigieg, ahead of a potential 2028 presidential run, joined Kristen Welker on Meet the Press. He told her America was ready for a gay president, even though his own 2024 nominee rejected him over his orientation and he's polling at zero percent with black voters.

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But there was more to the interview than that. Buttigieg also talked about his plans to destroy the Supreme Court by expanding it and to "reform the institution" as a whole

Democrat Pete Buttigieg confirms he wants to expand the U.S. Supreme Court by adding justices and also to “reform the institution” as a whole. pic.twitter.com/v9DRn2XZon — America (@america) September 14, 2026

What he means by "reform" of course is, "make sure it only rules the way Democrats want it to."

"Some Democrats, like former Vice President Kamala Harris, have called to expand the court," Welker said. "As you know, in the past, you've even supported increasing the number of Justices from nine to 15. As we sit here today, Mr. Secretary, do you support adding seats to the Supreme Court and how many?"

"Yes," Buttigieg replied. "I talked about this years ago when I was running for president. At the time, it was a pretty lonely position. People were looking at me funny when I was talking about reforming the Supreme Court. I think that with the years that have come in between, a lot more people are onto that idea because it has become a nakedly partisan institution."

Funny how Democrats don't argue it's a "nakedly partisan" institution when it rules against President Trump.

Only an individual with a very un- comprehensive understanding of the why we have a Supreme court in the first place and a WHY only 9 justices, and WHY you don't want ALL Justices from the same ideological slant / all on the same page kind of judicial body.... can be so confident… — NovaNotes (@EarieBelle) September 14, 2026

They don't care about any of this. They want a partisan court that favors Democrats' policies.

Why are people still treating this utter failure as if his opinion is relevant https://t.co/LFpr3mYNBH — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) September 14, 2026

Buttigieg dropped out before Super Tuesday in 2020. He won't do well again.

That wasn't the only thing Mayor Pete opined on. He also said Republicans are racist and trying to suppress black voters.

Why are people still treating this utter failure as if his opinion is relevant https://t.co/LFpr3mYNBH — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) September 14, 2026

"Any strategy to make sure the Democrats win nationwide and in these key races has to include making sure that we engage and support and turn out black communities," Buttigieg said. "Especially at a moment like this, where the Republican project of systematically dismantling black political representation, especially in the South, has hit home in the wake of that horrific Supreme Court decision gutting the Voting Rights Act."

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That ruling was not horrific. It said racial discrimination is wrong, of course. Remember when Democrats opposed segregation and racism?

But, as we said earlier, Buttigieg is polling at zero percent with black voters, and he dropped out of 2020 before Super Tuesday. He won't last in 2028, either.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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