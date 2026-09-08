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Seattle Has a New Woke Euphemisim for Criminals

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 08, 2026 7:45 AM
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Seattle Has a New Woke Euphemisim for Criminals
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Despite the Left's numerous complaints about President Trump renaming the Gulf of America, Lake America, and the Trump Kennedy Center, they have no problem renaming lots of things.

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Women are "egg producers" or "birthing persons," for example. Latinos and latinas are now "Latinx," despite their objections to the woke-ification of their gendered language. And now, in Seattle, criminals who shoot their victims are no longer "shooters."

They're now "trigger pullers."

"Working with business owners and increasing patrols, bike patrols, working with our community response group and our gun violence reduction unit as well," said Andre T. Sayles, Interim Chief of the Seattle Police Department.

"Looking at ways to where we can identify individuals that are known, we call them 'trigger pullers' in our community," he continued, "identifying them, making sure that we're putting cases on those individuals, working with the King County prosecutor's office to bring these individuals to justice for the families that lost loved ones throughout this year and years past."

So now criminals who shoot people are "trigger pullers"? Really? 

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What are we doing here?

We might hurt the feelings of those violent criminals.

Just like "people experiencing homelessness" or the "unhoused."

Might as well call them that.

George Orwell is rolling over in his grave.

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That's exactly what this is. The Left doesn't believe these criminals are responsible for their actions. They want to blame anything and everything else — poverty, racism, inequality — for their poor, violent choices. They also, above all, want to blame guns.

Blaming the guns gives them the grounds to try to confiscate guns from law-abiding citizens, which is their ultimate goal. If they were serious about combating gun violence, they would a) put criminals who use guns to carry out their crimes behind bars for long periods of time and b) not call them woke euphemisms like "trigger pullers." But they're doing neither, because the Left has no intention of holding criminals accountable or reducing crime. They want to use crime as a vehicle through which they can pass their socialist agenda of massive welfare spending and strip the rest of us of our Second Amendment rights.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun-grabbing schemes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | GUN CONTROL | GUN VIOLENCE | WOKE | WASHINGTON
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