Josh Turek Abandoned Iowa Farmers Despite Claiming Otherwise

Democrat Josh Turek is running for the U.S. Senate in Iowa, and he's hoping to win by hiding his radical platform from voters, flip-flopping on issues he's held, including giving taxpayer-funded benefits to illegal aliens and repealing the Working Families Tax Cuts.

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But most troubling is his record on Iowa's farmers and agriculture industry. Farming and agriculture-related industries contributed nearly a quarter of the state's economy, or $62.9 billion, according to Iowa State University. More than 400,000 Iowa jobs are tied to farming and agriculture, accounting for nearly one-fifth of all jobs in the state. Millions of Iowa's farms are family-owned.

So why does Josh Turek refuse to stand up for Iowa's farmers?

In a new ad, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is slamming Turek's record of abandoning farmers and supporting legislation that will crush them under burdensome taxes and regulations.

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Turek has skipped nearly 75 percent of agriculture votes in the state legislature, including the Iowa Farm Bill. After blasting Congress for failing to pass a new farm bill before adjourning for the year, Turek was one of just 11 legislators who failed to show up for a vote on Iowa House File 2748 (also known as the Iowa Farm Act), a 2026 omnibus agricultural bill. That wasn't the only vote he skipped, either. He also skipped the vote on "Right to Repair" legislation, which would allow farmers the freedom to take equipment to local repair shops instead of relying on manufacturers for repairs. In fact, Turek skipped 60 percent of all votes in the Iowa legislature, so he wasn't just abandoning farmers.

When he's not abandoning Iowa farmers, he's supporting legislation that will harm farmers, including exposing them to frivolous lawsuits for things such as climate change or greenhouse gas emissions. Turek sponsored a bill that would enact harsh penalties on Iowa farmers based on water quality, and he wants Iowa farmers to spend millions of dollars to comply with California's radical Proposition 12, which imposes California's strict confinement rules on all farmers wishing to sell their products in the Golden State. That law means the average Iowa farm would have to spend upwards of $9 million to upgrade their facilities. He also supports fake meat alternatives, and wants to allow those insect-, plant-, and cell-cultivated products to be mislabeled so consumers believe they are real meat. He opposed protecting family-owned farms in Iowa from the death tax, and wants a 50 percent corporate tax rate, which would obliterate Iowa farmers.

While Josh Turek is trying to raise taxes, @hinsonashley is standing up for the family farms and businesses that keep Iowa running. pic.twitter.com/3gWyQWXoh3 — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) August 17, 2026

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He's not good for Iowa, or Iowa farmers.

"Josh Turek skipped the vote on the critical Farm bill and wants to impose crushing taxes and burdensome regulations on family farms," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Samantha Cantrell. "He completely abandoned Iowa's farmers already, and we will not let him do it again."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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