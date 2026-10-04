Ithaca Got the Podium, Huntington Got the Docket

Governor Kathy Hochul says the Cornell fraternity allegations are nothing short of horrifying. She has a point. A woman alleges that seven men drugged and raped her in October 2024, and a governor ought to speak up about that. The problem is the Tompkins County district attorney says her 2024 sworn statement did not allege she was drugged against her will or gang raped, and that it described the conduct as "voluntary, conscious, and consensual." Her lawyer disputes his reading.

Advertisement

I'd like to hear the same voice of concern when the accused doesn't wear fraternity letters. In June, Antonio Melendez Reyes, a 59-year-old Salvadoran man, was indicted in Suffolk County for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in a Huntington alley as she walked home. Prosecutors say she broke free, scaled a fence and called 911 while he kept searching for her. DHS then publicly asked Hochul to commit to not releasing him, noting an immigration judge had ordered him removed in 1998. At arraignment, a judge ordered him held on $500,000 cash bail, and he faces up to 25 years if convicted. I could find no public response from her.

Outrage that depends on the defendant's profile is public relations. New York victims deserve one standard, whether the accused attends an Ivy League school or has a deportation order gathering dust.

Start with the Cornell record, stated fairly. The woman filed a civil suit this month. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten reopened the investigation after the suit landed. Her attorney has countered the DA's account. Nobody has been convicted of anything, and all seven men keep the presumption of innocence. Even so, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went to Ithaca and condemned a "culture of rape", Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) called the allegations "serious and horrific," and Ithaca's mayor froze student event permits.

Now look at what other New Yorkers got. DHS says Gerardo Miguel-Mora, a Mexican national previously removed, was arrested in 2011 on charges that DHS lists as including rape and strangulation, came back, and was released by New York City on January 7 despite a federal warrant and an ICE detainer, even after DHS says it made 12 separate phone calls confirming the warrant. The New York Post reported that a Manhattan judge holding a copy of that warrant let him slip out a courthouse back door, according to police sources, and ICE agents chased him down on the street. The Post described the 2011 case as attempted rape, a gap the courts will have to sort out. These are accusations and agency claims, not convictions. DHS reports no conviction on the sexual-assault charges.

DHS announced the ICE arrest of Erlin Molina-Ramos, a Honduran national convicted of rape in Goshen, New York. ICE said in February that more than 7,100 people with active detainers remained in New York custody. The Daily Wire reported that Hochul recently signed legislation barring local police from cooperation agreements with federal immigration authorities.

I searched for a case-specific public statement from Hochul, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Gillibrand, Attorney General Letitia James or Ocasio-Cortez about any of these New York cases and found none. If I missed one, I'll gladly correct the record. Five cases don't prove a pattern, and I won't pretend they do. They do show an attention gap and selective outrage that real numbers could test.

An Ivy League school like Cornell gives state officials a direct reason to speak. It involves a major New York university, a reopened state investigation and questions about how a local prosecutor and a school handled the first report. Hochul also doesn't run city jails or Manhattan courtrooms, though her megaphone and her signature on cooperation law are fair game. Suffolk County, to its credit, indicted quickly. Due process cuts both ways. Melendez Reyes and Miguel-Mora stand accused, same as the fraternity seven. I spent years as an expert witness in rooms where evidence decides the outcome and headlines don't, and that taught me to respect the presumption of innocence. Decades of coaching boys and girls taught me that kids notice instantly when the rules change depending on who's playing. Put those together and the verdict is plain: a principle applied to some defendants and skipped for others is a preference, and juries can smell the difference.

Advertisement

Orwell wrote the field guide for this problem. Some victims are more equal than others, depending on who the accused is and which cause the story advances. Louis Brandeis said sunlight is the best disinfectant, so let's flip the switch. Honor ICE detainers for anyone charged with a violent or sexual felony. Make the state publish a quarterly count of detainer subjects released after sex-crime charges. And require officials to answer federal detainer requests in sex-crime cases within 72 hours, in public.

A 16-year-old girl in Huntington climbed a fence to get away, according to prosecutors. Her case deserves the same governor, the same press conference and the same moral clarity as Ithaca. The Stoics ranked justice among the four cardinal virtues, and it never came with an asterisk for the accused's address. New York's victims are due consistency, and the people running the state have not yet earned a passing grade.

Jay Rogers is a financial professional with more than 30 years of experience in private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and wealth management. He writes about issues in finance, constitutional law, national security, human nature, and public policy.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.