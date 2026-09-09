Tom Homan Blasts Another Reporter for Asking a Stupid Question About Deportations

The Left keeps coming up with new rules and restrictions to protect illegal aliens. They'll argue we can't deport them if they haven't committed violent crimes, you can't arrest them if they're at work, you can't arrest them if they're in court or at a hospital or a church.

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The Left also loves to scream about separating families. Of course, that's all performative nonsense, as the Left believes the nuclear family should be abolished. But they try to pull on our heartstrings so we won't enforce our immigration laws.

So it was great to see Tom Homan absolutely nuke a reporter who asked about arresting parents in front of their children at bus stops.

Reporter: “Do you believe that ICE should be arresting parents in front of their children at school bus stops?”



Border Czar Tom Homan: “Has ICE arrested parents at school bus stops?”



Reporter: “In Bridgeport, Connecticut, last week.”



Tom Homan: “I’m not aware of that … Are… pic.twitter.com/uNQdgQ0lHE — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) September 8, 2026

"The bottom line is, you know, are they in the country illegally?" Homan asked. "Is he removable? Is he here in violation of the law?"

"And the bottom line is, just because you have ... no, no, no ... here's the issue," Homan continued as the reporter interrupted him, "if the message you want to send the whole world is enter the country illegally, it's a crime, it's okay, if you get an order of removal, ignore it. No, no, no, no, no. Have a U.S. citizen child and you're good to go. The law means nothing to you anymore. That's the message we send the whole world: entering the country illegally is a crime, don't worry about it. Have a U.S. citizen child and you're off the table?"

"That's a message you want to send to the whole world? The most vulnerable people put themselves in harm's way, like under the Biden administration, where 4,000 aliens died making that journey. No ... law enforcement is meaningful, and if you're in the country illegally, you got a problem."

If this writer committed a crime, no one would care if she was arrested in front of her teenage children.

ICE should be allowed to arrest anyone and everyone who is here illegally. I swear, only in the United States is this such a complex issue. Every country on Earth enforces immigration laws. — Nomedboy (@Nomedboy1) September 9, 2026

Because the purpose of this controversy is to undermine American immigration laws and destroy this nation.

If we enforce the law anywhere and everywhere,as it is supposed to be, we would have WAY less of this s**t. Everything from illegal entry to murder would go down. Suicidal empathy is literally killing people and generally making things worse. — Brian (@BWeezy76) September 9, 2026

Homan is correct. That which is rewarded is repeated, and by not arresting and deporting illegal aliens, we're sending the world a message that our immigration laws and borders don't matter. That's a bad message and the Trump administration is working to turn that around.

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If he committed rape, murder, arson, tax evasion, larceny, assault, theft, fraud, etc. then he can be arrested in front of his 16-year old daughter at a bus stop and there would be no question.



Crime is crime. — Mitch Video (@mitch_video) September 9, 2026

The illegal alien in question was here for 20 years and never once bothered to get citizenship. That's a crime, even if he committed no other crimes while in the country.

America is well within its rights to enforce immigration laws and deport illegal aliens.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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