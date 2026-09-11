American Heroes of 9/11: Stephen Siller

As we approach the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks against the United States, Townhall plans to honor the lives lost and the lives forever changed with our "Heroes of 9/11" series. Every day from now until September 11, we will highlight an American hero. This year, most especially, we wish not simply to commemorate an event, but the character of exceptional men and women who demonstrated the best of humanity in one of its darkest moments. More than that, we want to educate younger generations for whom September 11 is little more than a historical episode so that we embody what it means to "Never Forget."

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Life wasn't easy for Stephen Siller. When he was eight years old, his father, George, died of a blood clot. A year and a half later, Siller's mother, Mae, died of cancer. The youngest of their seven children, Siller — who was a late-in-life baby — was raised by his older siblings.

The morning of September 11, 2001, Siller, who was assigned to the FDNY Squad One in Park Slope, Brooklyn, had wrapped up his 24-hour shift and was going to do what he always did: play golf with his brothers, have lunch with his wife, Sally, and take his five children to the park. When he heard the news of the plane hitting the North Tower over his scanner, he didn't hesitate.

🇺🇸 25 Heroes of 9/11 You Don’t Know: #8 Stephen Siller



He was 34. A firefighter with Squad 1 in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Off duty. On his way to golf with his brothers.



Stephen Gerard Siller was the youngest of seven. He lost both parents by the time he was 10. His brothers and… https://t.co/XW7IMy7Z0U pic.twitter.com/i6tRUJTD2E — Barnaby Breaks History 🇺🇸 (@BarnabyHistory) September 3, 2026

Siller called his wife, Sally, and asked her to convey a message to his brothers: he would catch up with them later. Siller turned around and headed to Squad One to get his gear. He then pointed his truck to the World Trade Center, but there was a problem: the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel had already been closed for security purposes, as had all the tunnels and bridges in and around Manhattan.

That didn't stop Siller. He parked his truck, loaded up roughly 60 pounds of gear, and ran through the tunnel toward the World Trade Center. He was picked up en route by another fire company that was headed for the South Tower.

There, Siller met up with others from Squad One. According to CBS News, what exactly happened to Siller isn't clear. He was last seen at Liberty and West Streets, and it's believed he made it to the South Tower.

At first, his family didn't believe it. They gathered in Sally's living room and insisted Siller was invincible, that he'd come walking out of Ground Zero eventually.

Sally's mind, however, drifted to a conversation they'd recently had about a fellow firefighter whose sister had died, and death was on their minds because the FDNY lost three firefighters on Father's Day. "I asked Stephen if he was afraid of dying, and he said no," Sally recalled to the Los Angeles Times. "But then I told him, with a catch in my voice, I said, ‘Do you know how we feel every time you walk out the door, how frightened we are that we’ll lose you?’ Stephen would usually hear that and say, ‘Don’t worry about me, I’ll be OK,’ but this time he just said, ‘I can’t talk about it.'"

Siller never made it home. He was 34 years old.

In the weeks that followed, Sally tried to keep routines normal. She sent their kids to school, acted as if everything was okay, and told them their father was missing. But after three weeks, Sally sat her children down and told them their father would never be coming back.

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Stephen Siller was laid to rest on October 3, the same date his father died.

Like Officer John W. Perry, Siller could have gone to the golf course. He'd worked his shift. But his hero spirit — rooted in his deeply Catholic family's devotion to the Franciscan philosophy of "while we have time, let us do good" — made him turn around and head to the World Trade Center.

For his memorial, Siller's brother George wrote a poem that reads, in part:

What to say to his five children and wife?



How do I try to explain what's ahead in their life?



I'll tell them their father was a saint and a hero,



Who fought courageously, the battle at ground zero.

Siller's other siblings began the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to honor Stephen's sacrifice. That foundation helps the spouses and children of first responders killed in the line of duty. For many of these families, that includes paying off mortgage balances. Its Gold Star program provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families with young children, and it helps military members with catastrophic injuries secure mortgage-free, specially adapted smart homes.

Frank Siller, CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, said, "It's a simple mission. But it's very important we succeed and take care of the families left behind."

The foundation's work continues Stephen Siller's selfless and heroic work to protect and serve the people of New York.

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One family’s unimaginable loss on 9/11 becomes a mission that is still changing lives 25 years later.



Frank Siller remembers the heartbreak of learning his younger brother Stephen, an FDNY firefighter and father of five, wasn’t coming home after responding to the attack on the… pic.twitter.com/4sQR3PPrh2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 6, 2026

"To go in the other room and tell my siblings that our little brother wasn't coming home ... it was so painful, I can't even explain it," Siller said. "But through his sacrifice, look at the amount of good that has come from it."

In 2001, Stephen Siller Jr., the youngest of five children, was just nine months old. Despite having no living memories of his father, he spent the past four months transporting an 8.5-ton steel beam from the World Trade Center around the country in honor of his dad and the others who died that day.

That Steel Across America campaign allows the public to touch a piece of the World Trade Center. "Who they are is ingrained in that steel, what they did is ingrained in that steel," Siller Jr. said. "It's the most overwhelming piece of history I've ever come across."

Twenty-five years after Stephen Siller turned around and ran toward the World Trade Center, his family is still living by the words that guided him: "While we have time, let us do good."

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This is part of the American Heroes of 9/11 series. To read more about the American Heroes of 9/11, click here.

Editor's Note: We must never forget those lost on 9/11 and the American heroes who sacrificed their lives to save countless others.

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