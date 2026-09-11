National Republicans Are About to Give Ken Paxton a Huge Boost

National Republicans are beginning to invest huge sums into Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxton’s campaign following the conclusion of the historic Midterm Convention.

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The Senate Leadership Fund is jumping into #TXSEN, launching an effort in the state through Election Day starting with an eight-

TEXAS OFFENSIVE: Senate Republicans are unleashing an eight-figure ad blitz to rescue Ken Paxton's Senate bid, launching a new Texas PAC that will run ads continuously through Election Day.



The Senate Leadership Fund, tied to Majority Leader John

Reports revealed that the Senate Leadership Fund will be funneling more than $50 million into the race through the newly-minted Texas PAC. The first tranche of spending is coming in the form of a $13.7 million ad buy across the Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio metro areas.

Texas PAC, the group SLF is using to play in #TXSEN, has started placing buys



$13.7M so far in three markets for Ken Paxton (R) pic.twitter.com/LraSTtoJQy — Ally Mutnick (@allymutnick) September 11, 2026

The huge surge in funding comes after Senate Majority Leader John Thune held a fundraiser for Paxton on the final day of the Dallas-based convention.

#TexasSenate



Fox News: Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Ken Paxton held a fundraiser today in Dallas, TX pic.twitter.com/QdVvZoOFeN — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024

Republicans, who maintain a significant cash advantage over their Democrat adversaries as the midterms draw near. This influx in cash with Election Day just 53 days out could provide Paxton the boost he needs to defeat the tidal wave of out-of-state money supporting Talarico.

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