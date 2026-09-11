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National Republicans Are About to Give Ken Paxton a Huge Boost

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 11, 2026 2:00 PM
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National Republicans Are About to Give Ken Paxton a Huge Boost
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

National Republicans are beginning to invest huge sums into Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxton’s campaign following the conclusion of the historic Midterm Convention.

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Reports revealed that the Senate Leadership Fund will be funneling more than $50 million into the race through the newly-minted Texas PAC. The first tranche of spending is coming in the form of a $13.7 million ad buy across the Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio metro areas.

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The huge surge in funding comes after Senate Majority Leader John Thune held a fundraiser for Paxton on the final day of the Dallas-based convention.

Republicans, who maintain a significant cash advantage over their Democrat adversaries as the midterms draw near. This influx in cash with Election Day just 53 days out could provide Paxton the boost he needs to defeat the tidal wave of out-of-state money supporting Talarico.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | KEN PAXTON | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SENATE | TEXAS
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