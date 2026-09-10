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ABC News Did Not Like This Aspect of the GOP Midterm Convention. No Way Are They Being Serious.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 10, 2026 6:55 AM
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ABC News Did Not Like This Aspect of the GOP Midterm Convention. No Way Are They Being Serious.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Hey, ABC News, are you new here? There’s no way this is a serious take on the Republican Party’s midterm convention, especially from their political director. It’s a partisan event, guys. It’s going to be very anti-Democrat Party; like, what is even this, folks? 

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Averi Harper was very concerned that the event painted the Democrats with a broad brush as radical leftists. Lady, they’re saying this stuff:

Many of [convention speakers] are calling the -- the Democratic Party radical and leftist, many speaking to the rise of progressive and democratic socialist candidates that we've seen in places across the country, painting the entire party with a broad brush. They've also spoken about issues pertaining to the border, issues pertaining to public safety, the notion of fighting for freedom, and patriotism have been among the themes that we've heard most often from the stage tonight."

Her take on Trump’s speech:

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You know, I am not sure that this moves the needle beyond the GOP base. I certainly -- we heard the president speak about the issues that animate the -- the base voters. We heard him talk a lot about the border. We heard him talk a lot about culture war issues, things like DEI and trans people in sports. But there really was a lack of addressing the issues around affordability and around the implications here at home for that war in Iran. He -- he continued to make the argument that the -- you know, after the war in Iran is over, that we would see those gas prices come down without providing -- little evidence or -- or providing a timeline for when we might see that -- that war come to a close. And so, I think that there are going to be some candidates that did not come to this convention here in Dallas who might be glad that they kept their distance from the President this evening. You know, it was also interesting to see him speak about a lot of issues that we're not hearing about from folks on the campaign trail, things like renaming bodies of water and states, you know, like New Mexico or Lake Ontario or the Gulf of Mexico. And so, there was a little bit of a disconnect between the issues that we hear from voters when we are out in the field talking to folks and what we heard from the stage tonight.

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We’re painting Democrats with a broad brush — dear Lord. 

When your opposition becomes a punchline, you have oppurtunity. That is all.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics BORDER SECURITY | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | REPUBLICAN PARTY | RNC
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