Fetterman's Ex-Staffers Melt Down Over His Video Message at GOP Midterm Convention

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has made enemies on both sides of the river. He’s a dead man politically. It’s over. Unless something drastically changes, he’ll lose handily to a Democrat primary challenger. As for the GOP, well, their reaction to his video at the midterm convention was likely the death knell. NBC News decided to get his former staffers on the record, and they trashed their former boss (via NBC News):

The appearance comes as Fetterman has built a close bipartisan relationship with McCormick. The two even launched a joint fundraising committee together, which triggered a wave of Democratic criticism of Fetterman, who has toyed with leaving the party but has vowed not to.

Former Fetterman aides who spoke with NBC News on Wednesday said the Democratic senator’s decision to appear at an event — nicknamed “Trumpapalooza” — to boost Republicans ahead of the critical midterm elections was beyond the pale. One former aide to the senator described the appearance as “pathetic” and said McCormick is “working him like dog.”

It’s not shocking that they’re ex-staffers. Fetterman is pro-Israel, which is anathema to his party’s base, and this vow to never attack Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) has also likely ruffled feathers.

“He is a troll so this kind of behavior makes sense, but to see it executed at this scale is really stunning,” Trè Easton, a former legislative aide to Fetterman, said. “Also in what world is bear-hugging Trump, who is sitting at 27% approval in the state, smart for anyone? Obviously dumb for a Democrat to do it. But even if he’s thinking of going independent or fully switching, I just don’t think it rebounds to his benefit long term.”

One former top Fetterman aide, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the relationship, told NBC News last month that the senator has referred to McCormick as “his mentor” and seeks his approval. This person said the pair often text one another and have dinner back in Pennsylvania. Both live in the Pittsburgh area.