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ICE Just Sent the Illegal Alien Who Assaulted Virginia High School Girls Packing

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 10, 2026 7:30 AM
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ICE Just Sent the Illegal Alien Who Assaulted Virginia High School Girls Packing
AP Photo/Matthew Barakat

Last spring, we learned about a 19-year-old illegal alien named Israel Flores-Ortiz. He was enrolled as a junior at Fairfax High School in Virginia. There, Flores-Ortiz sexually assaulted at least nine girls by putting his hands between their legs.

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VA officials and school leaders defended Flores-Ortiz, of course, trying to minimize his multiple sexual assaults and vowing to welcome the sexual abuser back to school. These victims didn't even get justice in the court system. While Flores-Ortiz was found guilty on nine counts of assault, he was only sentenced to 180 days in jail. 

In August, Flores-Ortiz was set to be released from prison. Thanks to ICE, he will not be returning to Fairfax High School and he will not be able to sexually assault more innocent girls. 

He was deported.

Here's more:

The U.S. Immigration and Customs and Enforcement deported 19-year-old Israel Flores Ortiz, who was convicted of assaulting multiple girls at Fairfax High School by grabbing their private areas in the school hallways.

ICE gave a statement to 7News Reporter Nick Minock on Wednesday.

"On Aug. 31, ICE officers arrested Israel Flores-Ortiz following his release from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. Flores-Ortiz had been in the FCADC since March 25, serving his sentence for sexually assaulting nine high-school students,” an ICE spokesperson said. “Flores-Ortiz illegally entered the United States in 2024 and was RELEASED into the country under the Biden administration. On Aug. 10, a Justice Department immigration judge ordered Flores-Ortiz removed from the United States. On Sept. 8, he was removed from our country and sent home to El Salvador.”

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The Department of Homeland Security also announced his deportation.

Democrats, including Fairfax County Attorney Steve Descano, tried their best to keep this monster in Virginia and in the high school, where he could harm more girls.

He will not be missed.

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Democrats made the decision that resisting President Trump and Republicans is more important than protecting girls. They also decided that getting votes from and giving welfare to illegal aliens is more important than protecting girls. ICE, on the other hand, put girls in Fairfax County first and Flores-Ortiz will no longer be able to sexually abuse them.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe. 

Help us continue to report the truth about the DHS’s efforts to clean up America by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics VIRGINIA | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | ICE
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