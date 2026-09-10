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Lindsay Clancy Defense Attorney's Did Not Just Say That...It's Irrelevant

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 10, 2026 6:50 AM
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Lindsay Clancy Defense Attorney's Did Not Just Say That...It's Irrelevant
Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

It’s sad and despicable that Kevin Reddington has become some feminist icon for defending Lindsay Clancy. Ms. Clancy killed her three children with exercise bands in January 2023. She was charged with three counts of murder, and the recent trial ended in a mistrial after a lone juror, a total patriot, was dead set on convicting Clancy. The other 11 were trying to convince him to join their not-guilty verdict on the grounds of insanity. Nope, some lines need to be drawn — child murder is one of them.

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Clancy can now be retried, and the Plymouth County DA should refile the charges. In the meantime, Reddington is asking President Trump for a pardon, which Trump cannot issue, even if he could, and he wouldn’t. The lady killed her kids. 

So he must juice up the compassion nonsense, retelling anecdotes from Clancy’s past. That means nothing after she killed her kids. Sorry, Kevin, she might have been an amazing person and a good mother, but after she committed infanticide, she’s just a baby killer. John Wayne Gacy was also viewed as a pillar of the community and even got himself a picture with Rosalynn Carter. 

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In conclusion, she’s a POS, and so are you. 

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News Topics CRIME | LINDSAY CLANCY | MENTAL HEALTH | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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