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Canadian Union Leader Wants PM Carney to Punish Companies That Shift Business to the US

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 10, 2026 1:15 PM
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Canadian Union Leader Wants PM Carney to Punish Companies That Shift Business to the US
AP Photo/Emma Da Silva, Pool

When you realize that Canada — the entire nation of Canada — is poorer than the state of Alabama, most people have to stop and wonder why. But then you look at the country and its far-left government, its socialized medicine, and insane immigration policies, and the reasons for the weak economy become clearer.

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But nothing illustrates why Canada is less prosperous than one of the poorest states in America better than this story. Unifor Union leader Lana Payne is asking Prime Minister Carney to punish businesses for moving jobs and work to the U.S.

That punishment includes fines of $1.5 million for companies and $150,000 in fines and five years in prison for individuals.

Canada, man.

Yes, you are.

No, no. They'd never do that.

That's exactly what Canada did. People bragged about voting for Carney to stick it to President Trump, and it's been nothing but a disaster for them.

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Right. Communists want to abolish prisons but they'll throw business owners behind bars.

Smart companies will avoid Canada like the plague.

Leftists don't have to build a wall. All they have to do is make it financially impossible for people to leave.

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News Topics ALABAMA | CANADA | COMMUNISM | ECONOMY | TRADE
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