Canadian Union Leader Wants PM Carney to Punish Companies That Shift Business to the US

When you realize that Canada — the entire nation of Canada — is poorer than the state of Alabama, most people have to stop and wonder why. But then you look at the country and its far-left government, its socialized medicine, and insane immigration policies, and the reasons for the weak economy become clearer.

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But nothing illustrates why Canada is less prosperous than one of the poorest states in America better than this story. Unifor Union leader Lana Payne is asking Prime Minister Carney to punish businesses for moving jobs and work to the U.S.

NEW: Canadian Unifor Union President Lana Payne has urged Carney to leverage the Foreign Extraterritorial Measures Act to PUNISH companies that shift Canadian jobs and production to the U.S.



(fines up up to $1.5 million individuals face up to $150,000 plus five years’… pic.twitter.com/oQhSTq3DMB — Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Tablesalt13) September 9, 2026

That punishment includes fines of $1.5 million for companies and $150,000 in fines and five years in prison for individuals.

Canada, man.

There a phrase for this



its called the "berlin wall" or the "iron curtain" and we're on the wrong side. — Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Tablesalt13) September 9, 2026

Yes, you are.

Here’s a thought. Punish the people who are forcing Canadian companies to move. — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) September 10, 2026

No, no. They'd never do that.

Have fun destroying your economy, because orange man bad or something. — Nic Z (@z649278) September 10, 2026

That's exactly what Canada did. People bragged about voting for Carney to stick it to President Trump, and it's been nothing but a disaster for them.

Communists do what Communists do..... — Perry McIntyre (@PerryMcIntyre13) September 10, 2026

Right. Communists want to abolish prisons but they'll throw business owners behind bars.

Can you imagine any company investing in Canada at this point?



What a suicidal move that would be. https://t.co/BRZ2TkZYsG — Notalia (@NotaliaMateo) September 9, 2026

Smart companies will avoid Canada like the plague.

Ahh yes, let's start insuring Canadian businesses can't leave. Next stop, $500k exit tax towards Canadian's leaving! https://t.co/sKLiEMiQNE — The Weird Canadian (@Weird_Canadian) September 10, 2026

Leftists don't have to build a wall. All they have to do is make it financially impossible for people to leave.

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