The TSA Is Rolling Out New Rules About Who Can Access Airport Gates. Here's What We Know.

When this writer was a child, one of her fondest memories was going to the airport to see her father off on one of his business trips. She would stand with her face pressed against the glass at the gate to watch the plane pull away, taxi down the runway, and take off into the sky. The better part was waiting for her dad to come home, standing at the end of the gangway until she saw him deboard the plane.

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On September 11, that all changed. For the past 25 years, only ticketed and screened passengers were able to access the airport beyond the gate. This writer has said many a goodbye just before the TSA security line, and it stinks. But now the TSA has announced a rule change that means certain non-ticketed passengers may be able to access airport gates beyond security.

That program is known as Gateside by TSA.

JUST IN: TSA rolls out new program allowing people without plane tickets to enter airport gates to visit terminal restaurants & shops. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) September 8, 2026

Here's more from TSA:

The Golden Age of Travel is taking off. Gateside by TSA PreCheck provides members with access to the terminal beyond airport security, even when they aren’t flying. Just use your KTN to apply and use the same dedicated TSA PreCheck lanes for a smoother entry. As an exclusive benefit for our most trusted travelers, this new program makes it easier to return to the gate for welcomes and send-offs, meet friends during a layover, and enjoy dining and shopping along the way, bringing back the moments that once defined air travel.

Currently, the program is available at 13 airports:

Arizona — Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA)

Arkansas — Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT)

California — Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

California — San Diego International Airport (SAN)

Indiana — Indianapolis International Airport (IND)

Kansas — Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT)

Michigan — Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

Nebraska — Eppley Airfield (OMA)

Nevada — Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)

Ohio — John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)

Oklahoma — Will Rogers International Airport (OKC)

Texas — Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Utah — Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

To use Gateside by TSA, travelers must apply online at least one day before their visit by entering their personal information and Known Traveler Number (KTN). Children are eligible for the program but must be registered with an adult, and the cost for the program is free.

At the airport, Gateside users must show an approved ID and their reservation if children are present, and they must follow the same airport code of conduct as ticketed passengers.

I remember a time when this was possible pic.twitter.com/qVQjRcBZyd — 1/4 Black Garrett (@QTRBlackGarrett) September 8, 2026

So do many of us.

TSA warns that the program may be limited during peak times, and that it will be available at more airports in the coming months.

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