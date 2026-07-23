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Tipsheet

This Congressional Candidate Just Told the LGBTQ Community They're Not Her Priority. Guess Why.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 23, 2026 12:00 PM
This Congressional Candidate Just Told the LGBTQ Community They're Not Her Priority. Guess Why.
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

This writer keeps warning the LGBTQ+ community that the Democratic Party, especially the Democratic Socialists, will sell them out to the Islamists. We've already seen some of that conflict, as the Greta Thunberg-led Gaza flotilla had fights between the Muslim members and the LGBTQ+ participants last fall, with the Muslims telling the alphabet soup crowd their activism is "incompatible" with Islamic beliefs.

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This is an intersectionality game the LGBTQ+ community is going to lose, and Melissa Chaudhry, who is running for Congress in Washington's 9th Congressional District, just proved that. She said she doesn't publicly promote her LGBTQ+ agenda on her campaign website so she doesn't alienate Muslim voters.

It's also causing problems for the Democrats, who are trying to reconsider their endorsements of Chaudhry.

Here's more:

Chaudhry, a progressive challenging Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) in Washington’s 9th Congressional District, is facing demands that organizations pull their endorsements after she admitted to hiding her support for LGBTQ causes from her campaign website. The Washington Stonewall Democrats are urging Democratic groups to reconsider backing her, while the 33rd Legislative District Democrats have talked about rewriting their bylaws so they can strip the endorsement they already handed her.

She is not the only headache in this primary. Chaudhry shares the ballot with socialist Kshama Sawant, whose campaign against Smith has already produced an arrest and a canceled town hall after Sawant sided with protesters accused of storming a Smith event. Sawant filed to run against Smith from the Left last year, setting up a crowded field of challengers. Chaudhry decided to add her own mess to it.

The controversy started with an on-the-record endorsement interview with The Stranger. During the meeting, Chaudhry acknowledged that her website left out her position on LGBTQ issues because she worried about alienating Muslim voters. Asked directly why it was missing, she told the board, “because a lot of Muslims do not feel that way, unfortunately.”

That answer set off LGBTQ activists who expect Democratic candidates to advertise full allegiance to every part of the progressive coalition. Washington Stonewall Democrats Chair Andrew Ashiofu fired back that the caucus and its priorities are not up for quiet negotiation.

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 "Our community is not expendable.LGBTQ+ rights are not optional. They are foundational to any candidate seeking Democratic support," Ashiofu said.

It's only going to get worse from here.

The vocal, and violent, minority will win out.

That's exactly what this is.

Chaudhry insists gay rights are "safe" with her, despite her refusal to even include her views on her website.

But draw this out to its only logical conclusion: if merely having LGBTQ+ agenda items on her website will alienate Muslim voters, what does she think voting for that agenda will do to Muslim voters?

And Chaudhry's already made her choice. The Muslim voters win. The LGBTQ+ community loses.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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