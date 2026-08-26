GOP Reps Sound Off on the Five-Year Anniversary of Abbey Gate

It’s the five-year anniversary of one of Joe Biden’s greatest failures, which left 13 American service members dead in Kabul, Afghanistan, in August 2021. The airport was a mess, chaos reigned, and a terrorist attack was coming. It capped off the shambolic and ignominious departure of American forces from the country, as the Taliban, whom the Biden administration thought weren’t a factor, or at the very least lacked the capability, to retake the capital. Wrong. Not shocking for a man who’s been incorrect on every major American foreign policy endeavor for the past forty years.

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Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki were all on vacation when Kabul fell, and there was a debate over whether vacations should be cut short to deal with this crisis — it was such an unserious administration.

Members of the Republican Study Committee weighed in on this event, which will remain a lingering fiasco for the failed Biden presidency. To make matters worse, during the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base, Biden looked at his watch. And later, when Psaki left the White House and penned her book, she tried to claim Joe didn’t, but overwhelming photo and video evidence proved that this was a massive lie.

“Abbey Gate showed the world what American weakness looks like. Thirteen heroes lost their lives because the Biden-Harris administration projected chaos instead of strength, and our adversaries took notice. Five years later, Republicans have worked tirelessly to restore what was lost that day. From rebuilding our military to reasserting American resolve on the world stage, we are proving that the era of American weakness is over. We owe it to the fallen at Abbey Gate to make sure this country is never caught in that position again,” said RSC Chairman August Pfluger (R-TX) Afghanistan is personal to me. I wore the uniform there. I served alongside men and women who gave everything they had to that mission, and I saw firsthand the price they and their families paid. Five years ago, at Abbey Gate, 13 American servicemembers were killed while carrying out one of the most difficult missions imaginable. They were doing exactly what their country asked of them until their final moments. Those 13 heroes, and every American who served in Afghanistan, deserved leadership equal to their courage and sacrifice. Instead, the Biden Administration’s disastrous withdrawal ended in chaos, abandoned our allies, and handed Afghanistan back to the Taliban. On this anniversary, we remember the 13 lives stolen at Abbey Gate, we honor every American who served and sacrificed in Afghanistan, and we recommit ourselves to making sure our country never repeats those failures. Their sacrifice demands nothing less,” said Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) Five years after the tragedy at Abbey Gate, we remember the 13 brave American servicemembers who gave their lives protecting our country and the others who were wounded or forever changed by that day. Their sacrifice demands more than remembrance. It demands that we learn from our failures, continue to restore American deterrence, and ensure our military has the resources, capabilities, and leadership necessary to protect Americans and defeat those who seek to harm us. We owe it to the fallen and their families to make sure a failure of this scale never happens again,” said Rep. Matt Van Epps (R-TN). We must never forget the August 26th, 2021, Surrender in Afghanistan, one of the most disastrous military and foreign policy mistakes in American history. Sadly, 13 brave U.S. servicemembers were killed after successfully preventing resurgence of terrorism for 20 years. Biden capitulation to the Taliban has made Afghanistan a safe haven for terrorists, putting all Americans at risk. Today, we remember the lives lost, and the sacrifices made for our freedom and safety in America,” said Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC).

Remember and honor the dead, vow to never repeat these mistakes again, and rebuild America’s offensive capabilities — these were objectives alien to the Biden crew. It’s also why they all lost their jobs in 2024.

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