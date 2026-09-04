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Judge in Lindsay Clancy Case May Declare a Mistrial, Pending an Appeal to Higher Court

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 04, 2026 11:41 AM
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Judge in Lindsay Clancy Case May Declare a Mistrial, Pending an Appeal to Higher Court BREAKING
Greg Derr /The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

Judge William Sullivan, the Plymouth Superior Court judge presiding over the Lindsay Clancy case, declared a mistrial today, citing a hung jury. 

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The jury began deliberations last week and has been unable to reach a unanimous decision. One juror was reportedly the holdout, wanting to convict Clancy while the other 11 jurors disagreed.

Judge Sullivan then said he'd declare a mistrial pending an appeal to the state's higher 

Here's more:

The 12-person jury – made up of nine women and three men – told Judge William Sullivan that they could not agree on whether to convict Clancy, 36, of three counts of first-degree murder. 

Without a verdict — and despite a nearly five-week-long trial that saw testimony from roughly 85 witnesses — Sullivan declared a mistrial.

The jury first indicated they were at an impasse on the fourth day of deliberations after nearly 18 hours. But the judge told them to keep at it.

The next day, after almost 28 total hours of deliberations, the jury issued another note, telling Sullivan a unanimous decision could not be reached. The judge then read the Tuey-Rodriguez charge, instructing them to deliberate some more.

One day later, on Thursday, jurors sent another note to the judge.

...

Friday morning, Reddington argued for the holdout juror to be questioned individually by the judge, revealed the individual was a man and accused him of lying. But Sullivan shot down the request and sent the jurors back for more deliberations.

The mistrial decision does not grant the former nurse automatic freedom — instead, she will remain in custody at Tewksbury Hospital while the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office decides where to take the closely watched case next. 

Prosecutors’ options include putting Clancy on trial a second time, trying to negotiate a plea deal or dropping the charges altogether.

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The Judge has said he will give Clancy's attorney an hour to get a stay from the Supreme Judicial Court.

That stay would temporarily freeze the mistrial from taking effect while the court looks at the judge's decision. The jury would not be discharged. If the stay is not granted, the trial would end with the mistrial and prosecutors would have to decide how to move forward.

We will update this post once we have a decision from the state's higher court.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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News Topics JUDGES | LAW & ORDER | LINDSAY CLANCY | MASSACHUSETTS
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