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We Have a Revolt Brewing Among the Lindsay Clancy Jury

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 03, 2026 3:40 PM
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We Have a Revolt Brewing Among the Lindsay Clancy Jury
Greg Derr /The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

We’re almost a week into jury deliberations in the Lindsay Clancy case, and it appears we have something of a revolt brewing: one juror reportedly is dead-set on convicting Clancy. 

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This juror is allegedly ignoring Judge William Sullivan’s 'Tuey' charge orders, prompting defense attorney Kevin Reddington to demand that this individual be removed. The judge called each juror up one by one, asked a question, and was satisfied with the jury's integrity. However, that isn’t a sufficient reason for a juror to be dismissed.

The judge then reissued his instructions to the jury. He also explained the legal definition of reasonable doubt. 

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Clancy killed her three children with exercise bands in January 2023. She’s facing possible conviction on the charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and manslaughter, and may be found not guilty by reason of insanity or not guilty. 

The jury has been dismissed again and will return at 9 am tomorrow. 

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News Topics CRIME | JUDGES | LINDSAY CLANCY | MENTAL HEALTH
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