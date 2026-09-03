We Have a Revolt Brewing Among the Lindsay Clancy Jury

We’re almost a week into jury deliberations in the Lindsay Clancy case, and it appears we have something of a revolt brewing: one juror reportedly is dead-set on convicting Clancy.

Advertisement

This juror is allegedly ignoring Judge William Sullivan’s 'Tuey' charge orders, prompting defense attorney Kevin Reddington to demand that this individual be removed. The judge called each juror up one by one, asked a question, and was satisfied with the jury's integrity. However, that isn’t a sufficient reason for a juror to be dismissed.

The judge then reissued his instructions to the jury. He also explained the legal definition of reasonable doubt.

#BREAKING: A single juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial is seemingly refusing to follow the judge's instructions. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) September 3, 2026

JUST IN - A single juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial is allegedly refusing to listen to the law and instructions by the judge on reasonable doubt, raising the risk of a mistrial. Lindsay Clancy's defense is asking for the juror to be removed. pic.twitter.com/WMQtcv4gBp — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 3, 2026

Lindsay Clancy defense attorney Kevin Reddington implies there is one single juror holding out on the concept of reasonable doubt and he asks the judge to remove that juror from the trial for “failing to follow instructions” from the judge.



How would Reddington know which way a… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 3, 2026

JUST IN: The judge in the Lindsay Clancy trial detailed the legal concept of reasonable doubt before instructing the jury to return to deliberations. https://t.co/AKQFxTwPek pic.twitter.com/tpZgashIi5 — ABC News (@ABC) September 3, 2026

Lindsay Clancy judge is giving the jury information on reasonable doubt. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 3, 2026

🚨 BREAKING UPDATE: Lindsay Clancy has just been wheeled up to the judge with her lawyer, and jurors are being INDIVIDUALLY brought in, sworn in, asked a question, then sent back out



MULTIPLE jurors have gone through this now.



The suspense is growing. This note was announced… pic.twitter.com/qgHxbEBtCW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 3, 2026

Clancy killed her three children with exercise bands in January 2023. She’s facing possible conviction on the charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and manslaughter, and may be found not guilty by reason of insanity or not guilty.

The jury has been dismissed again and will return at 9 am tomorrow.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.