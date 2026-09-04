David Crowley's 'Number One' Priority Is Destroying Wisconsin's Budget and Raising Taxes

As we told you the other day, the repeal of Wisconsin's Act 10 would be a fiscal nightmare for the state's taxpayers. They'd be on the hook for at least $2.1 billion in new taxes annually as local and school district budgets get blown up by repealing that law. But no one seemed to tell that to the David Crowley campaign, who conveniently left that bit off of his list of priorities.

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.@DavidCCrowley’s priorities:

✅ lower healthcare and gas costs

✅ more affordable housing

✅better job opportunity through increased apprenticeship and technical programs

✅hold big tech accountable@TomTiffanyWI’s priorities:

✅ whatever Trump tells him — Philip Shulman (@PhilipShulman) September 3, 2026

When business taxes are forced to go up, thanks to the repeal of Act 10, there won't be job opportunities at all, let alone better ones. Affordable housing is off the table, too, as property taxes — and therefore rents — will skyrocket to offset the $2.1 billion in tax increases.

Because Crowley himself said his "number one" priority is repealing Act 10.

Tom Tiffany called out Shulman for not telling voters what Crowley's top goal for his administration would be.

Someone should tell @WisDems to read its own candidate’s posts.@DavidCCrowley says his first priority as governor is repealing Act 10.



That means higher property taxes for everyone and massive new costs for local governments and school districts. https://t.co/l5vbechsIX pic.twitter.com/InG1JQlaNX — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) September 3, 2026

Others pointed out that Crowley has failed to do any of that as Milwaukee County Executive.

Crowley does none of those things as county supervisor 😂 — Lvl 99 Libtard End Boss (@Investor4201) September 3, 2026

He did raise property taxes and the sales tax, so we are the highest-taxed county in the state.

Let’s look at Dem records:



Healthcare costs - have exploded because of Obamacare



Gas - Top 10 states with most expensive gas -all Democrat



Most Unaffordable Places to live - Democrat



Everything Dems touch turns to crap. — Trolling for Bears (@MikeZahn1949) September 4, 2026

Where's the lie?

School districts in Wisconsin alone would be on the hook for $1.6 billion in increased annual costs. That means larger class sizes, worse teacher pay, cuts to popular programs and services, and increased property taxes in those communities.

And David Crowley said that's his number one priority: to make life more expensive for all of us.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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