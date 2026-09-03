A Democrat Has Found an Insane Way to 'Lower' Crime Rates

You might remember Emily Gallagher. She's the New York Assemblywoman who thinks people steal soap and toothpaste because they're poor. That's not true, of course. Those thefts often result in resales on behalf of the thieves, not because they need some Colgate, but because they want to make money.

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Well, Gallagher's back with a plan to reduce crime, and it's just as stupid and dangerous as you'd imagine. She's arguing we can lower crime rates by simply not prosecuting low-level crimes.

"Choosing not to prosecute low-level crime reduces crime" - NYC's Emily Gallagher (D) pic.twitter.com/kVFLhbro5x — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 2, 2026

"One recent study found that choosing not to prosecute someone for a low-level crime led to a dramatic reduction in crime," Gallagher said.

Right. When you don't report crime, crime rates drop.

That's some galaxy-brain level thinking.

The reality is this: those crimes still happen, and now people are encouraged to commit more low-level crimes because they know there aren't consequences for it.

It doesn't reduce crime, it reduces the number of things called crimes, which is a very different thing. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 2, 2026

If we stop charging people with murder, the murder rates will drop. Or something.

"Choosing not to go on a scale will make you not gain weight" https://t.co/EGVmLYpaGt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 2, 2026

The same logic.

Oh, these retards are serious.



The broken windows style of policing dramatically reduced the crime lvls in NYC. https://t.co/FTvlf4JdFg — Full Stack Patriot (@fullStackRebel) September 2, 2026

Yes, it did. This wasn't some "study" (that's probably a steaming pile, anyway). It was real-world metrics. Policing works. Jailing criminals works. Punishing low-level crime discourages low-level crime and more serious crime. But Democrats don't want that.

Communists are the dumbest and/or most dishonest people on the planet. https://t.co/zGiL2vUbMV — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 2, 2026

This is true. What Gallagher and her communist allies will do is spend a lot of money on social programs, refuse to prosecute crimes, and then say their spending schemes are what reduced crime. That's not true, and they will ignore — or punish — the victims of crime who speak out about being robbed, raped, or assaulted because doing so damages the narrative that communist social programs solve crimes.

The Democrats and their socialist allies won't abolish the police or prisons; they'll repurpose them into forces that arrest and jail their political enemies and dissidents.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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