A Chicago Islamic Scholar Just Destroyed the Left's Coexist Narrative

The Left insists that no one is pushing for Islamic Sharia law in America. Of course, that's just not true. In Minneapolis and elsewhere, businesses and governments are offering "Sharia-compliant" financial products to Muslims. If they're offering that to comply with Sharia law, where does it stop?

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Schools are demanding all-Halal meals, California is about to make Islamic holidays part of the school calendar — despite Muslims being only one percent of the state population — and even Abdul El-Sayed said he's required to follow Sharia law until the day he dies.

Now an Islamic scholar in Chicago is saying Islam didn't come here to coexist with us. They came here to conquer us, and Sharia law is part of that.

Abdul El-Seyed: “Nobody is pushing for Sharia Law.”



Islamic Scholar of Chicago: “We did not come here to coexist. We are superior to everyone else and will not be surpassed. No one is above us. If other religions want to live with us, they have to worship Allah.” pic.twitter.com/3CnF6xToJB — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) September 2, 2026

"Unfortunately, these days, we don't repeat this enough, or we don't have this doctrinal concept firm in our minds that Islam did not come to coexist," he said. "The Prophet Muhammad said, 'Islam is always superior and should never be surpassed.' Islam is raised high and nothing is raised above Islam."

"We can't think of Islam that it came to live with these other religions in the sense that Islam is a religion among those religions and they have a share with the truth and they have a share of justice and they have a share of the correct worship," he continued. "Islam came to correct all of that. Islam came to remove the oppression of all those religions. And it is the only truth and it is the only way to justice."

Compare that to what some religious leaders say about coexisting with Islam.

There is a coming ideological war between Islam and the West. Either we choose to stand up for our country, our culture, and our Judeo-Christian heritage, or we fall.

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