Forget the White House. This Political Commentator Wants Kamala Harris to Take a Different Job.

This writer confesses she had no idea who Scott Galloway was until she saw this story. It turns out he's a professor of marketing at NYU's Stern School of Business, an author, and podcaster.

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He also has a plan for Kamala Harris, and it doesn't involve her running for the White House. Instead, Galloway wants to put Kamala on the Supreme Court.

Heaven help us all.

Scott Galloway: Kamala Harris isn't a good presidential candidate -- but would make an "outstanding" Supreme Court Justice.



He's serious:



"Vice President Harris. Outstanding Senator. I think she'd be an outstanding Justice. I thought she was a lousy presidential candidate."… pic.twitter.com/62RSg9moYh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 22, 2026

"There's all this scuttlebutt and reporting about Democratic elders trying to talk Vice President Harris out of running for president," Galloway said. "Vice President Harris, outstanding senator. I think she'd be an outstanding Justice."

"I thought she was a lousy presidential candidate," he continued, "she didn't make it even to Iowa in 2020. I thought she was given a raw deal in 2024, and I will give her this: I thought she had one of the most outstanding political performances of the last 50 years in her debate with Donald Trump. I can't imagine the pressure on her. I do not think she's a good candidate."

She spent more than $1 billion and still lost.

Can you imagine Kamala during oral arguments? Can you imagine the opinions she'd write? She'd make Ketanji Brown Jackson look brilliant by comparison.

Good for which country though — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) September 23, 2026

Not ours, that's for sure.

I've not ever heard her discuss any Supreme Court cases or constitutional law in general.

Not all lawyers are fit to serve on the Supreme Court and she was barely a prosecutor lol — AndrewBroering (@AndrewBroering) September 23, 2026

Kamala Harris did once pretty much destroy the Fourth Amendment by saying the state had a right to come into your home and inspect your guns without a warrant, probable cause, or any reason beyond "because we want to."

Scott Galloway is a certifiable idiot so none of this is surprising. https://t.co/gr3RZG6DFg — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 23, 2026

And he's teaching NYU students about business. The mind reels.

Harris couldn’t be bothered to familiarize herself with the most basic issues that one expects a presidential candidate to know.



The idea that she’d familiarize herself with complex legal material to render informed opinions is laughable. https://t.co/2sURPzb4TD — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) September 23, 2026

It was well known that Kamala was a profoundly lazy politician. She didn't want to do the work, berated her staff who did, and blamed them if she looked ill-informed in public.

Totally good material for the Supreme Court.

(she failed the bar exam) https://t.co/IHfYZaUiEy — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 23, 2026

Oof. Case dismissed.

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