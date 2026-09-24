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Forget the White House. This Political Commentator Wants Kamala Harris to Take a Different Job.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 24, 2026 9:00 AM
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Forget the White House. This Political Commentator Wants Kamala Harris to Take a Different Job.
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

This writer confesses she had no idea who Scott Galloway was until she saw this story. It turns out he's a professor of marketing at NYU's Stern School of Business, an author, and podcaster.

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He also has a plan for Kamala Harris, and it doesn't involve her running for the White House. Instead, Galloway wants to put Kamala on the Supreme Court.

Heaven help us all.

"There's all this scuttlebutt and reporting about Democratic elders trying to talk Vice President Harris out of running for president," Galloway said. "Vice President Harris, outstanding senator. I think she'd be an outstanding Justice."

"I thought she was a lousy presidential candidate," he continued, "she didn't make it even to Iowa in 2020. I thought she was given a raw deal in 2024, and I will give her this: I thought she had one of the most outstanding political performances of the last 50 years in her debate with Donald Trump. I can't imagine the pressure on her. I do not think she's a good candidate."

She spent more than $1 billion and still lost.

Can you imagine Kamala during oral arguments? Can you imagine the opinions she'd write? She'd make Ketanji Brown Jackson look brilliant by comparison.

Not ours, that's for sure.

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Kamala Harris did once pretty much destroy the Fourth Amendment by saying the state had a right to come into your home and inspect your guns without a warrant, probable cause, or any reason beyond "because we want to."

And he's teaching NYU students about business. The mind reels.

It was well known that Kamala was a profoundly lazy politician. She didn't want to do the work, berated her staff who did, and blamed them if she looked ill-informed in public.

Totally good material for the Supreme Court.

Oof. Case dismissed.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | KAMALA HARRIS | SUPREME COURT
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