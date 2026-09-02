Wolf Blitzer Was Forced to Correct Himself After Lying About President Trump's Mail-In Ballot EO

This writer's favorite image of CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer is a screenshot of his 2009 appearance on Jeopardy!, when Blitzer became famous for being $4,600 in the red. It was embarrassing, but that seems to be par for the course for Wolf who was forced to issue an on-air correction after lying about President Trump's mail-in ballot executive orders.

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🚨 NEW: CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer just issued a “quick note of clarification” after falsely suggesting U.S. troops would be impacted by Trump's executive order cracking down on mail-in ballots following an exchange he had with Dem Virginia Gov Abigail Spanberger last week.



“A… pic.twitter.com/vN5LX30nkb — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) August 31, 2026

"A note of clarification," Blitzer said. "On Friday, I interviewed the Democratic Governor of Virginia, Abigail Spanberger. We discussed legal challenges to the Trump administration's directives for the postal service on mail-in voting."

"A comment I made suggested that U.S. military and overseas voters' ballots would be impacted by these directives," he continued, "I want to be clear right now: those ballots are exempt from the postal service's new rules implementing the President's March executive order."

"Those groups are covered under the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act, just to be specific on that point," Blitzer added.

Out of curiosity, we found the clip of Blitzer making those claims, too.

🚨BUT SPANBERGER HAS *NOT* CORRECTED HER FALSE CLAIM: THREE days later, CNN admits ERROR after suggesting U.S. troops abroad would be impacted by Trump's mail-in ballot crackdown



Wolf Blitzer issued a 'quick note of clarification' following an exchange he had with Democrat… pic.twitter.com/1FxeFFqyUV — Virginia News Vanguard (@VaNewsVanguard) September 1, 2026

"And in Virginia, you have a lot of military personnel who totally rely on mail-in ballots if they want to be able to express their opinions," Blitzer said to Spanberger.

"That's true," Spanberger replied. "It's members of the military service, our diplomatic service, intelligence service, people serving overseas in service to our country who get their ballots mailed to them at the various postings throughout the world."

The segment with Spanberger aired on Friday; Blitzer didn't issue the correction until Monday. So that false information was out there for days.

And Spanberger worked for the CIA; she should know that troops and overseas workers are exempt from the mail-in ballot rules.

It was all a lie.

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