Thunder on the Right in Europe and Brazil

Establishment politicians in Europe are being routed in elections by an uprising of the right, with some leftist candidates also winning upsets. The collapse of the political middle there is similar to what is happening in the United States, where more incumbent members of Congress were defeated in primaries than in any non-redistricting year during the last half-century.

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Centrist politicians have been failures worldwide on nearly every issue, ranging from halting unwanted migration to addressing social issues like abortion. In some countries the judiciary has contributed to the problem with liberal, activist rulings strongly disliked by a large percentage of voters.

On Sunday the pro-life, conservative party named the Alternative für Deutschland, or AfD, won a spectacular victory that humiliated the unpopular centrist chancellor, Friedrich Merz. AfD predicted that Merz would be forced to resign from his office before the end of this year.

Newspapers dub the AfD “far-right” but its anti-immigration and socially conservative stances are similar to MAGA in the United States. This was the second election that it has won in September in small but significant regions of the country.

The German economy has stagnated under its media-pandering leadership, which foolishly embraced the Green New Deal to shut down traditional energy sources including clean nuclear power. The real GDP per capita of Germans has actually declined since 2019, while it has increased by 11 percent in the U.S. and has grown in other countries in Europe including Germany’s neighbor Poland.

Earlier this month the conservative prime minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, broke the modern record for a single government to remain in power there. She continues with a conservative agenda, including her recent proposal to ban the wearing of burqas in schools.

Meanwhile 10,000 homeless migrants, mostly men, continue to generate garbage on the beach and city streets in Ceuta, a territory of Spain on the northern coast of Africa. Residents of the town became so fed up with the immense nuisance that they attacked the migrants to try to get rid of them.

This was due to a senseless Spanish supreme court ruling that gave special protection against immediate deportation to migrants who arrived by sea rather than by land. Immediately, thousands jumped into the sea and swam to Ceuta, and since then the liberal Spanish government has been unwilling or unable to remove them.

In France, the conservative nationalist party known as the National Rally leads in the polls for its election next year. Its long-time leader, Marine Le Pen, would be on the verge of being elected the next president of France, but her enemies have attempted to block her path to power by manipulating frivolous criminal charges against her, similar to how liberals tried to block Trump from reelection in 2024 with multiple unjustified prosecutions.

Le Pen has announced that she will run for president of France, and the election is in April of next year. There is also a youthful new leader of the National Rally, Jordan Bardella, who likewise stands against unlimited immigration similar to the position of MAGA in the United States.

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Conservative strength has also grown in Spain and the U.K., both of which are currently governed by leftist parties. Polling has shown a substantial rise in support for Spain’s conservative party, known as Vox, and it has surged in four regional elections this year.

The Conservative and Reform Parties’ right-of-center polling support in the U.K. has also recently improved. Two months ago the prime minister from the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, was forced to resign amid a net disapproval rating between 30 and 45 percent, and local elections repudiated the Establishment.

In the largest country in South America, Brazil, there has been a rise in popularity for the son of the conservative Jair Bolsonaro, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, as he campaigns for president against its socialist incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The defeat of Lula, as he is known, in next month’s presidential election would be a crushing setback for socialism.

This thunder on the right in Europe and Brazil is a reaction both to the failure of the pro-immigration Establishment, and to a rise in Leftism that is similar to the success in Democrat primaries here by socialists. On Sunday the far-Left party won the election in Berlin, after campaigning against the skyrocketing cost of housing there.

Housing costs that have soared out of reach of young adults are a major political issue here in the United States, too. This is a reason why Zohran Mamdani came out of nowhere to become the first socialist mayor of New York City, and why other socialist candidates have also done surprisingly well.

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One-tenth of the U.S. Senate, nearly all of whom are moderates, is stepping down from office at the end of this year, which ties a quarter century record. Six of them are Republicans, which is a record for the GOP.

John and Andy Schlafly are sons of Phyllis Schlafly (1924-2016) and lead the continuing Phyllis Schlafly Eagles organizations with writing and policy work.

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