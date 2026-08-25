The woman in the grocery store checkout line had an accent. While we waited for our items to be rung up, I asked her where she was from.

"Argentina," she said.

"Is the inflation rate in Argentina under 100 percent yet?" I asked.

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She smiled, "That's what the politicians say, but I never trust a politician."

I laughed. What a wise woman, I thought. That sentiment is getting around.

I immediately thought of the American politicians who defended former representative and former candidate for California governor, Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

Some background for those with short memories. In 2020, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) were given a classified briefing by the FBI, after which McCarthy said Swalwell should not be on the House Intelligence Committee because of his ties to an alleged Chinese spy. Pelosi continued to support Swalwell, and in 2021, he was appointed to the Intelligence Committee. Investigators ultimately did not find evidence that Swalwell participated in a quid pro quo scheme or violated federal corruption laws. He was removed as a subject of the investigation.

In 2023, after becoming Speaker, McCarthy accused Swalwell of keeping company with a woman McCarthy said was a Chinese spy, Christine Fang. Swalwell eventually resigned from Congress after additional information about his contact with Fang was revealed. He also withdrew from the California governor's race into which he had inserted himself.

What adds to the distrust of politicians (if more reasons are needed) is the number of House Democrats who continued to support Swalwell after the allegations of his misdeeds kept piling up. Rep. Jerry Nadler (NY-10) said of McCarthy's allegation that Swalwell had a Chinese spy on his staff: "That is absurd. And I think Mr. McCarthy ought to be ashamed...for raising these spurious questions." Then-House Minority Leader Steny Hoyer (MD-05) called the effort to remove Swalwell from the Intelligence Committee a "frivolous, political exercise" intended to "attack the reputation of an outstanding Member of Congress." Many other Democrats, including then-Representative and now-Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA), also defended Swalwell.

FBI records pertaining to Swalwell were subsequently declassified. According to reporting by Fox News, they showed agents "had launched a full investigation tied to Fang, examining possible bribery, foreign campaign contributions (which are illegal), and efforts at one point to trade access to Swalwell and congressional internships for political donations."

Last Saturday night at San Francisco International Airport, FBI agents seized Swalwell's electronic devices. The following day, Swalwell's Washington, D.C., home was searched as part of an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct.

The records released by the White House Government Transparency Task Force reveal two FBI interviews with Swalwell. They also expose a broader investigation that is examining Fang's involvement with illicit campaign contributions and accusations involving interns. The records reveal, Fox News reports, how the FBI saw Fang as a significant counterintelligence concern, suspecting ties to China's Ministry of State and at one point attempting to recruit her as an FBI confidential source.

Have we heard a peep from those top Democrats who vociferously defended Swalwell while accusing McCarthy of "shameful" behavior (Adam Schiff)? Not one.

This is just one of the reasons so many people are soured on Congress and don't bother to vote. It is why the Argentine lady was right (and so are Americans) not to place their faith in politicians.

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Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com. Look for Cal Thomas' latest book, "A Watchman in the Night: What I've Seen Over 50 Years Reporting on America" (HumanixBooks).

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