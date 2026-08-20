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Eric Swalwell Was Apparently Confronted by the FBI Over the Weekend. Here's What Happened.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 20, 2026 9:45 AM
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Eric Swalwell Was Apparently Confronted by the FBI Over the Weekend. Here's What Happened.
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

It's been a bad week for former Rep. Eric Swalwell. After allegations of sexual misconduct ended his Congressional career and his gubernatorial aspirations, we learned last week that Swalwell was allegedly taking illegal donations from a suspected Chinese spy.

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Now we're learning that the FBI has reportedly confronted Swalwell at the San Francisco Airport on Saturday. They were armed with search warrants, and seized his electronics as part of an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation.

They also reportedly searched his Washington residence.

Here's more:

FBI agents confronted Eric Swalwell with a search warrant when he landed at San Francisco Airport Saturday and seized the former congressman's electronic devices including his cell phone as part of a federal criminal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, the Daily Mail can exclusively reveal.

The agents, armed with additional court-approved search warrants, then entered his house in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, seizing additional undisclosed potential evidence,  well-placed sources tell the Daily Mail.

Sources say Swalwell started his day Saturday in Washington, where he still maintains a residence with his wife and three children.

He headed to the airport later in the day and flew to his home state of California. The feds were waiting for him when he stepped off the plane.

According to sources, Swalwell was cooperative.

They reportedly took more items from Swalwell's house in D.C.

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Authorities have not disclosed what they seized from Swalwell's house, per The Daily Mail.

At least four women have accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct, including the above-mentioned former staffer. A woman also alleged Swalwell drugged and raped her in 2018, and two women said Swalwell sent them unsolicited pictures of his private parts.

Swalwell has kept a low profile since dropping out of the California governor's race and resigning from Congress. He has continued to deny any wrongdoing in connection with the sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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News Topics CALIFORNIA | ERIC SWALWELL | FBI | WASHINGTON
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