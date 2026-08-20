Eric Swalwell Was Apparently Confronted by the FBI Over the Weekend. Here's What Happened.

It's been a bad week for former Rep. Eric Swalwell. After allegations of sexual misconduct ended his Congressional career and his gubernatorial aspirations, we learned last week that Swalwell was allegedly taking illegal donations from a suspected Chinese spy.

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Now we're learning that the FBI has reportedly confronted Swalwell at the San Francisco Airport on Saturday. They were armed with search warrants, and seized his electronics as part of an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation.

They also reportedly searched his Washington residence.

FBI agents confront Eric Swalwell at San Francisco Airport and seize his electronics as part of sexual misconduct investigation https://t.co/6zycCEHqFP — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) August 20, 2026

Here's more:

FBI agents confronted Eric Swalwell with a search warrant when he landed at San Francisco Airport Saturday and seized the former congressman's electronic devices including his cell phone as part of a federal criminal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, the Daily Mail can exclusively reveal. The agents, armed with additional court-approved search warrants, then entered his house in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, seizing additional undisclosed potential evidence, well-placed sources tell the Daily Mail. Sources say Swalwell started his day Saturday in Washington, where he still maintains a residence with his wife and three children. He headed to the airport later in the day and flew to his home state of California. The feds were waiting for him when he stepped off the plane. According to sources, Swalwell was cooperative.

They reportedly took more items from Swalwell's house in D.C.

🚨 JUST IN: FBI agents CONFRONTED ex-Rep. Eric Swalwell at San Francisco Airport and promptly seized his cellphone as part of the criminal investigation into his alleged s*xual misconduct — Daily Mail



Then they searched his HOUSE and seized more files.



Don't forget that… pic.twitter.com/gHKkCnemQ8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 20, 2026

Authorities have not disclosed what they seized from Swalwell's house, per The Daily Mail.

Woah - Eric Swalwell had his phone seized by the FBI amid sexual misconduct allegations.



A former staffer claimed the married politician raped her twice when she was too intoxicated to consent in 2019 and 2024. https://t.co/K90J29iPKg — Jon Michael Raasch (@JMRaasch) August 20, 2026

At least four women have accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct, including the above-mentioned former staffer. A woman also alleged Swalwell drugged and raped her in 2018, and two women said Swalwell sent them unsolicited pictures of his private parts.

Swalwell has kept a low profile since dropping out of the California governor's race and resigning from Congress. He has continued to deny any wrongdoing in connection with the sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations.

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