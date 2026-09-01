Witness in Rep. Brandon Gill's Birth Tourism Hearing Pleads the Fifth. Here's What Else Happened.

Birth tourism is a problem for America, and with the Supreme Court upholding an insane interpretation of the 14th Amendment, Congress needs to act to protect America and end the ability of foreigners to come to America, have a baby, and for that baby to automatically have American citizenship.

Advertisement

Rep. Brandon Gill is trying to put an end to part of that, specifically birth tourism, which has developed into an industry.

🚨 Hearing on the Hill to keep an eye on tomorrow.



The founder of a Miami-based birth tourism concierge service called “Have my Baby in Miami” will testify before @RepBrandonGill’s House Oversight task force at 10:30 AM.



Dr. Wladimir Lorentz claims to have helped 2,000+… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 1, 2026

Dr. Wladimir Lorentz will be testifying. He's claimed to have helped thousands of women come to Miami to have children. He runs "Have My Baby in Miami," a birth tourism concierge service.

Gill notes that Dr. Lorentz had refused to testify, hence the subpoena.

Dr. Lorentz originally refused to testify before our committee.



So, we sent him a subpoena.



Tomorrow, he will be forced to answer questions about the birth tourism industry's blatant disregard of our nation's sovereignty.



Tune in at 10:30 AM EST https://t.co/8qSanAOVqi — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) September 1, 2026

Lorentz decided to plead the Fifth, just like Anthony Fauci did.

COWARD: The main witness in a hearing on birth tourism, Dr. Wladimir Lorentz — who reportedly helped thousands of foreign women have their babies in the U.S. to secure American citizenship — just PLEADED THE FIFTH pic.twitter.com/VSpxRbNUsD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 1, 2026

"I appear today in response to a subpoena issued by the Committee of Oversight and Government Reform," Lorentz said. "On the advice of counsel, I will respectfully decline to answer any questions touching the subject matter of a pending federal investigation on the grounds that a truthful answer may tend to incriminate me, and I invoke my rights under the Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution."

"Nothing in my appearance here today, and nothing in my declining to answer questions, should be understood as a concession regarding the merits of any matter under my investigation," he continued. "All rights, privileges, and objections available to me are expressly reserved."

🚨WATCH: The Director of Research for the Center for Immigration Studies Steven Camarota's full opening statment on the scale of birth tourism in the United States



"There were likely two to three HUNDRED THOUSAND children born to birth tourists in the last decade. So it's not a… pic.twitter.com/jbyDlqt38D — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 1, 2026

"Paraphrasing Justice Clarence Thomas, birth tourism is the practice of traveling here with a temporary visa solely to give birth to obtain citizenship for one's child," Camerota said. He said he would focus on the number of birth tourists and what might be done to deter it, while deferring on the larger issue of birthright citizenship.

"My analysis of the 2024 public use birth certificate records provided by CDC shows about 8,700 births to foreign-born mothers who provided an overseas address on the birth certificate application," he continued. "There is ample evidence that so-called birthing centers or birth houses in the United States, which have U.S. addresses, are where the mother stays after she's given birth, and the addresses provided on birth certificates are so the mother can receive the birth record before she leaves."

Advertisement

"Birth tourists have a very strong incentive to stay long enough to ensure that the whole reason they came has been accomplished," Camerota added. That means that

Camerota then spoke about the dangers of birth tourism, including making money and how foreigners hope to use the citizenship of their children in the future. He also said the countries taking the most advantage of this include Russia and China.

"It looks like ... China and Russia, as best we can tell," Dr. Camerota said in questioning from Rep. Cloud (TX-27). Rep. Cloud said America allows China to obtain hundreds of thousands of B-1 or B-2 visas, and Camerota said China sends over a million visitors. He also pointed out that millions of taxpayer dollars are spent to cover tourist births in American hospitals.

Who helps foot the bill for birth tourism? YOU, the American taxpayer.



"It's certainly going to run into the millions of dollars [...]

If we're right and there's 20-26,000 births, and even 10,000 are paid for by the taxpayer — however that's done — then you're talking TENS of… pic.twitter.com/ZIDVDnuorB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 1, 2026

"This is a serious problem here because it happens so often and we have such permissive rules. For us, it's a big deal; for other countries, it's smaller," Camerota said.

Democrats, of course, opposed the hearing and even having a discussion on birth tourism. Rep. Ayanna Pressley called the hearing an "assault on our democracy and our Constitution."

Advertisement

Ayanna Pressley calls Brandon Gill's hearing on Birth Tourism an "ASSAULT on our democracy and our constitution."



"Republicans want to continue surveying women’s bodies and in the freedom of movement for pregnant people." pic.twitter.com/fvSLGctAs6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 1, 2026

"Republicans want to continue surveying women’s bodies and in the freedom of movement for pregnant people," she said. Simply incredible



There are no lengths to which Democrats won't go to protect illegal aliens and foreigners abusing birthright citizenship.





Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.