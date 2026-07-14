Texas Is About to Take on Birth Tourism

After the ordering of an investigation by Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has referred two Texas hospitals to the office of Attorney General Ken Paxton for running a birth tourism scheme.

Advertisement

U.S. citizenship is not for sale.



HHSC referred two hospitals to the @TXAG while investigating schemes to market birth tourism to foreign nationals.



Hospitals profiting from birthright tourism will be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/xCCyUW44sQ — Governor Abbott Press Office (@GovAbbottPress) July 14, 2026

BREAKING: @GregAbbott_TX says alleged birth tourism schemes have been referred to @KenPaxtonTX after HHSC connected two South Texas hospitals to a website advertising "birth packages" for foreign nationals pic.twitter.com/78UJqQ3Cur — Brandon Waltens (@bwaltens) July 14, 2026

Due to the agency’s referral, Paxton will have the opportunity to crack down on hospitals that encourage foreign nationals to enter the United States for the purpose of having a child on American soil.

The practice gained national attention after a billboard in Mexico went viral that advertised “birth packages” for thousands of dollars for prospective clients who hoped to have their child in the United States to receive birthright citizenship. The billboard was an advertisement for Mission Regional Medical Center, a hospital located just a short drive north of the Mexican border, directing patrons to visit the now-defunct HaveMyBabyInTexas.com.

The advertising campaign was ended shortly after the story made national headlines.

BREAKING - Hospitals in the U.S. are advertising in Latin American countries, offering “birth packages” of up to $5,000 to foreigners to help them give birth in border states like Texas, allowing their children to be born as U.S. citizens following the new SCOTUS ruling. pic.twitter.com/ZQD0cVBlPN — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) July 4, 2026

The revelation caused President Donald Trump to request that the Supreme Court rehear the case that struck down his executive order that sought to bring an end to the practice of birthright citizenship in the United States.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump is formally requesting the Supreme Court RE-HEAR the birthright citizenship case as these billboards pop up in Texas advocating for Mexicans to cross the border and have birth here



The billboard campaign has now been PULLED



"HAVEMYBABYINTEXAS DOT… pic.twitter.com/BxCRrNJx9n — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 9, 2026

Paxton’s office has launched lawsuits on this issue in the past, including action against a Houston birthing center that sought to provide birth tourism services to Chinese nationals.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.