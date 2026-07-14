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Tipsheet

Texas Is About to Take on Birth Tourism

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 14, 2026 6:30 PM
Texas Is About to Take on Birth Tourism
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

After the ordering of an investigation by Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has referred two Texas hospitals to the office of Attorney General Ken Paxton for running a birth tourism scheme.

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Due to the agency’s referral, Paxton will have the opportunity to crack down on hospitals that encourage foreign nationals to enter the United States for the purpose of having a child on American soil.

The practice gained national attention after a billboard in Mexico went viral that advertised “birth packages” for thousands of dollars for prospective clients who hoped to have their child in the United States to receive birthright citizenship. The billboard was an advertisement for Mission Regional Medical Center, a hospital located just a short drive north of the Mexican border, directing patrons to visit the now-defunct HaveMyBabyInTexas.com.

The advertising campaign was ended shortly after the story made national headlines.

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GREG ABBOTT KEN PAXTON LAWSUIT TEXAS

The revelation caused President Donald Trump to request that the Supreme Court rehear the case that struck down his executive order that sought to bring an end to the practice of birthright citizenship in the United States.

Paxton’s office has launched lawsuits on this issue in the past, including action against a Houston birthing center that sought to provide birth tourism services to Chinese nationals.

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