Here's What Zohran Mamdani's Office of Mass Engagement Is Really For

On his second day in office, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani created the Mayor’s Office of Mass Engagement (OME) by executive order. It was initially framed as an effort to build “a deeper connection between City Hall and community organizations, faith-based groups, and everyday New Yorkers looking to make their voices heard.” But the office is rapidly taking the shape of a taxpayer-funded progressive organizing apparatus, one positioned to preserve the Democratic Socialists of America’s influence long after the Mamdani administration ends.

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At the Urban 20 Mayors Summit in New York City over the weekend, OME Commissioner Tascha Van Auken, who previously served as field director for Mamdani’s mayoral campaign and had worked on two Democratic Socialist campaigns before joining him at City Hall, described the office’s mission in unusually candid terms: to “organize people,” build a knowledge base and “organizational capacity,” enable New Yorkers to “shape outcomes,” and develop leaders for “long after this administration is over.”

🚨 “Long After This Administration Is Over” — Mamdani’s Mass Engagement Chief Explains City Hall’s Plan to Build Organizers



Today at the U20 Conference, Tascha Van Auken, a longtime organizer with a history in NYC-DSA who now runs Mayor Mamdani’s newly created Office of Mass… pic.twitter.com/fDGSBH9mSV — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) September 20, 2026

"We're not treating engagement as communications or marketing or a way to explain decisions after we've made them, and we are not treating it as mobilization, which asks people to turn out once in support of something already decided," Van Auken said. "What we are trying to do is help organize people, building the knowledge and the organizational capacity that let New Yorkers shape outcomes, and developing leaders who we hope will still be leaders long after this administration is over. An organized tenant is a protected tenant, and that is the whole method."

"Delivering successful policies is not only a question of authority and financing, though we have rightly spent the day asking the G20 for both. It is also a question of whether there's an organized public to see them through to the end," she added. "Along with many others, I'm working to build an office where someone in New York or Flushing can say something, we make sure it reaches the agency that can act on it, and that agency follows through."

"Our office's goal and the goal of the entire Mamdani administration is to...turn[ing] thousands of New Yorkers into co-creators of our affordable future," Van Auken concluded. "Cities offer enormous potential for mass engagement because cities are places where there is a density of connection and shared purpose which creates the opportunity, so much opportunity, to bring people together and to develop their ability to act as leaders. We think that in turn this will lead to stronger, more resilient policies with constituencies that feel ownership over them, who will defend them and work to make them live up to their promise and practice."

In other words, the NYC Office of Mass Engagement is not a neutral vehicle for public outreach. It is a taxpayer-funded progressive production arm of the mayor’s office, built to identify, train, and elevate the next generation of activists and political operatives committed to tenant organizing, rent control, and the broader agenda of the Democratic Socialists of America.

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The office is projected to cost taxpayers more than $5 million, nearly double its original price tag, after ballooning from 14 employees to more than 40, with most of the increase going toward salaries.

It has also already attracted legal scrutiny. In July, New York City landlords sued over the administration’s rent-freeze policy, accusing City Hall of using the OME’s Organize NYC initiative to stack the deck at rent hearings with tenant activists.

For an office supposedly devoted to public engagement, it is off to a remarkably political start.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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