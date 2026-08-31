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Hakeem Jeffries Fails to Make Waves With His Defense of 'Lake Ontario'

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 31, 2026 1:00 PM
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Hakeem Jeffries Fails to Make Waves With His Defense of 'Lake Ontario'
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Democrat Party loves to pretend it's worried about making Americans' lives better. But at every step of the way, they've opposed the Working Families Tax Cuts in the One Big Beautiful bill, Democrats like Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger actually raised taxes on Virginians after taking office, and they have no real plan for the midterms besides "Get President Trump and his supporters."

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Hakeem Jeffries himself said last week Democrats were going to hold the "Trump cartel" accountable if they regain power. That's their agenda for 2027 if they retake the House and/or the Senate: lawfare against Republicans. Not affordability, not housing costs, not stopping crime.

And Jeffries has the audacity to complain about renaming Lake Ontario.

Meanwhile, President Trump and Republicans have brought the price of prescription drugs down to 60-year lows, the "no tax on tips" and "no tax on overtime" is so popular Democrats who opposed it are trying to take credit for it, and even the Trump Accounts are a winner.

And a more salient question is this: what did the renaming of forts and removal of statues do to make American lives better? Democrats were all in on doing that after 2020, and Virginia recently removed more Confederate statues, including one of Stonewall Jackson.

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With Democrats, every accusation is a confession. By calling Republicans "extremists," Jeffries is giving away the game.

They don't care about that.

Yeah, like Joe Biden and the Democrats did.

Jeffries thinks Democrats disenfranchising Republicans makes his life better, so he's fine with that.

He's certainly touchy about that, isn't he?

That's (D)ifferent of course. Because reasons.

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Those are good things, because the Left rules over all of us, apparently.

All the Democrats have is attacks on President Trump. Their agenda consists of weaponizing the government to punish the President and his allies, as well as his supporters, for the "crime" of being a Republican they don't like. Voters should remember this going into 2026. The next two years will be nothing but Democrats enacting revenge on everyone and anyone they can, while making our lives worse and more expensive.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics HAKEEM JEFFRIES | DONALD TRUMP | DEMOCRAT PARTY | CANADA
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