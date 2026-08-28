This DSA Leader Was Just Slapped With Fines for This

Gustavo Gordillo, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) leader who lives in a $1.4 million NYC home, is — like most socialists — a raging hypocrite. While he rails against private property, he lives in a really nice house paid for by his rich parents. He's also renovating that house without using union labor and without getting proper permits.

Advertisement

Rules are for the little people, comrade.

Or maybe not. Gordillo's renovation just got slapped with a fine for not getting permits.

DSA boss Gustavo Gordillo's pricey NYC home hit with fine for $1.4M renovations without permits https://t.co/xTiKhU98jS pic.twitter.com/9LBFWvLNCR — New York Post (@nypost) August 27, 2026

Here's more:

The millionaire parents of the silver-spoon socialist DSA leader were slapped with a $2,500 fine after they were caught renovating their ritzy Brooklyn row home without permits. The parents of Gustavo Gordillo, boss of the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, were slapped with a summons for the $1.4 million rehaul of their Decatur Street digs in Bed-Stuy where their self-proclaimed anti-capitalist nepo baby lives. The property, which was purchased for just under $1 million but was valued around $1.5 million before the extensive work, made headlines last week when The Post revealed the DSA co-chair had been living in the elite spot despite claiming residency in a Crown Heights apartment.

It's nice to see that someone on the Left is forced to follow the rules like the rest of us.

How is a Socialist living in a $1.4 mill home!!!??? 🤣😂🤣😂these people are clowns — Richard A. Ricardio (@ReneeRicky47323) August 27, 2026

And that's the thing: the DSA says they don't want rich people or private property, but they're all rich and own expensive houses. Mommy and daddy pay their bills so they can cosplay as a member of the proletariat.

Gustavo is like 5 minutes from becoming a Republican. https://t.co/tovIQtfVSR — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) August 27, 2026

We wouldn't go that far.

It's all performative, but it's also dangerous. Because they want to destroy everything in America.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.