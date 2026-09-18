Montana Dem Sam Forstag Scrubs Campaign Website of Progressive Endorsements

Democrat Sam Forstag, a progressive running for control of Montana’s First District, has altered the endorsements page of his campaign website to hide the support of America’s most radical leftists.

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An archived version of Forstag’s site from June 9 shows a slew of endorsements from prominent progressive figures from around the country, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pramila Jayapal, and Jamie Raskin. Now, with just 46 days remaining until Election Day, Forstag’s most radical supporters have disappeared from his site altogether.

Despite his attempts to run from his progressive supporters on his website, Forstag has still leveraged their support in fundraising emails. An archived email from September 7 sent out by the Forstag campaign featured the candidate side-by-side with Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders and stated that he received their support because they knew he was a “progressive brawler.”

Just as Forstag launched his attempt to obscure his most ardent supporters, he came under fire for allegedly receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars for lobbying on behalf of the ACLU, the progressive City of Bozeman, and the Provello Center. Information released by DemocratFacts showed that, during Forstag’s tenure at the ACLU, the group attempted to defund local law enforcement and encouraged “gender affirming care” for minors. Forstag himself advocated against bills that banned men from participating in women’s sports and a prohibition against transition surgeries for minors.

"Socialist lobbyist Sam Forstag can scrub Bernie Sanders and AOC off his website, but he cannot bleach them out of his political DNA,” NRCC spokesman Christian Martinez told Townhall. “A last-minute campaign facelift won’t erase years of lobbying for far-left groups that fought to allow men to compete in women’s sports and allow sex changes to be performed on children without their parents’ permission, all while backing tax hikes that would hammer working Montana families trying to get by.”

Forstag will attempt to defeat Republican candidate Aaron Flint for control of Montana’s First District during the midterm elections in November.

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