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Tipsheet

Chicago Is Broke, but the Mayor Is Floating Another Plan for Reparations

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 23, 2026 2:00 PM
Chicago Is Broke, but the Mayor Is Floating Another Plan for Reparations
AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

The city of Chicago is billions of dollars in debt, including $36 billion in pension debt. The Chicago Public School district also has a budget deficit of more than $700 million. Despite these very dire fiscal parameters, Mayor Brandon Johnson wants to spend more taxpayer money to give reparations to areas where ICE conducted immigration enforcement raids.

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"I believe the most relevant ballot referendum question around receiving reparations for communities that experienced that hardship, and whether that was on the west side of Chicago or the black man being placed in an illegal chokehold or long guns being stuck into the faces of women and children, zip-tied and thrown into vehicles. Kidnapped, shot at. I mean, police officers, tear gas, right?" Johnson said. "So the updated policy in the spirit of my executive order, there's greater alignment to create a pathway to accountability."

Where's the lie?

The money will run out, and when it does, things get ugly.

Yes.

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Related:

CHICAGO DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NATIONAL DEBT

Democrats should have to pay reparations for their behaviors.

That's just a Saturday in Chicago.

Racist and "unholy."

Yes, it is.

That's the bare minimum that should happen.

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