Chicago Is Broke, but the Mayor Is Floating Another Plan for Reparations

The city of Chicago is billions of dollars in debt, including $36 billion in pension debt. The Chicago Public School district also has a budget deficit of more than $700 million. Despite these very dire fiscal parameters, Mayor Brandon Johnson wants to spend more taxpayer money to give reparations to areas where ICE conducted immigration enforcement raids.

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Chicago Mayor Johnson suggests they will be giving REPARATIONS to areas with ICE raids pic.twitter.com/ncgW3Hayn0 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 22, 2026

"I believe the most relevant ballot referendum question around receiving reparations for communities that experienced that hardship, and whether that was on the west side of Chicago or the black man being placed in an illegal chokehold or long guns being stuck into the faces of women and children, zip-tied and thrown into vehicles. Kidnapped, shot at. I mean, police officers, tear gas, right?" Johnson said. "So the updated policy in the spirit of my executive order, there's greater alignment to create a pathway to accountability."

Where's the lie?

Further evidence that the commies think that the money will never run out. — Mad Bomber Hat (@MadBomberHat) July 22, 2026

The money will run out, and when it does, things get ugly.

This is what happens when the rooster rules the roost. — Tom Doyle (@LargeDoyle) July 23, 2026

Yes.

Brandon Johnson is responsible for THE highest number of violent encounters with ICE because of his horrifically radical policies and violent rhetoric.



He deserves HANDCUFFS. pic.twitter.com/pxCS3osgZU — Missy in So Cal 𝄞𝄢 🇺🇸 (@MissyIsMaga) July 22, 2026

Democrats should have to pay reparations for their behaviors.

LMAO buddy is going to start riots when the blacks in his communities start asking why Mexicans and Muslim invaders get “reparations” and not them. https://t.co/EbzNqSYoOb — DAKKADAKKA (@DAKKADAKKA1) July 22, 2026

That's just a Saturday in Chicago.

Doesn't surprise me one bit coming from the guy who says jailing violent criminals is "racist" https://t.co/ZZQyKZJUBp — Jack (@jackunheard) July 22, 2026

Racist and "unholy."

The Democrat party is actively anti American https://t.co/Uh6oj6MZQJ — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) July 22, 2026

Yes, it is.

It's well past time to start arresting and prosecuting any politician that does this with taxpayer money with treason. https://t.co/e4X8DRKnna — Wisco_McGirk (@Wisco__Knight) July 22, 2026

That's the bare minimum that should happen.

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