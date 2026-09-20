Georgia Woman Pleads Guilty to Stealing Nearly $100,000 Meant for Abused Children

A Georgia woman has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $100,000 in federal funds meant to help abused and neglected children.

Jennifer O’Neal, 63, of Cedartown, Georgia, pleaded guilty to a criminal information charging theft of federal program funds.

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“O’Neal violated her company’s core values, stealing tens of thousands of dollars meant to support the most vulnerable members of our community – abused and neglected children,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “We are thankful for the cooperation of our state and local law enforcement partners who helped uncover and investigate this reprehensible conduct.”

According to U.S. Attorney Hertzberg, the charges, and other information presented in court: Court Appointed Special Advocates of Polk & Haralson, Inc. (“CASA of Polk & Haralson” or “CASA”) is a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains, and supports citizen volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in courts and the community. It also helps volunteers establish consistent, one-on-one relationships with foster children.

ROME, Ga. - Jennifer O’Neal, a former program specialist for a nonprofit corporation serving abused and neglected children, pled guilty today to stealing nearly $100,000 from the organization. https://t.co/IaLIGjAvx9 @NDGAnews @FBIAtlanta @GBI_GA pic.twitter.com/yQdQCbyeKR — US Attorney NDGA (@NDGAnews) September 15, 2026

“This was not a one-time, spur of the moment decision. Jennifer O’Neal frequently and repeatedly stole from her company for her own personal gain,” said Mitchell Jackson, Supervisory Senior Resident Agent in FBI Atlanta’s Cartersville Office. “The FBI is committed to uncovering and bringing to justice those who commit criminal actions like these.”

Sentencing is scheduled for December 17, 2026, at 3:00 PM before United States District Judge William M. Ray II.

“Organizations that serve vulnerable individuals depend on their employees to uphold the highest standards of integrity. O’Neal violated that trust for her own personal gain, stealing funds intended to serve abused and neglected children,” said Chris Hosey, Director, Georgia Bureau of Investigation. “The GBI remains committed to working alongside our local, state, and federal partners to hold accountable those who abuse positions of trust.”

CASA of Polk & Haralson employed O’Neal as a program specialist in charge of processing payroll and expense reimbursements for staff and volunteers. From 2018 to 2022, O’Neal issued frequent fraudulent payments to herself and others from CASA’s bank accounts that were not for legitimate CASA expenses.

Some of the improper payments were disguised as mileage payments for travel to court appearances or conferences, or expense reimbursements for restaurants, groceries, utilities, and clothes purportedly for volunteers, staff, and children. However, the mileage charges were inflated or were based on travel that did not occur, and the restaurant, grocery, utilities, and clothes reimbursements were made for O’Neal’s personal expenses. For example, O’Neal used CASA funds to pay for her own power, water/sewage, and cell phone bills. Some payments covered charges at a Six Flags amusement park, a Netflix subscription, and purchases of softball gear and lingerie. O’Neal also issued payments purportedly for office supplies but used to purchase home theater equipment that she installed at her residence.

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In total, O’Neal embezzled $96,713 from CASA of Polk & Haralson.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Garrett L. Bradford and Calvin A. Leipold, III are prosecuting the case. The Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office referred the case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for federal prosecution.

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