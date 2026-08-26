Another Healthcare Worker Made a Fool of Herself on Social Media

What is it about healthcare workers and their incessant need to be on social media? There are plenty of good, sane, responsible first responders who would never do something like this, but we've seen far too many TikTok videos and Instagram reels featuring nurses and doctors saying absolutely abhorrent things. There was the Florida labor and delivery nurse who said she hoped Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was hurt giving birth to her second child (she lost her license), the Chicago nurse who said ICE agents should be allowed to bleed out, and the certified nurse anesthetist who said he wouldn't give "MAGA patients" anesthesia.

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But tell us more about how healthcare is a right, Democrats.

Anyway, there's an OB-GYN who is now coming out in favor of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mom and former nurse who strangled her three children to death in 2023. This is Noa Sterling, founder of the Obi app.

ObGyn, who has three children, says she is "proud" of Lindsay Clancy, who is on trial for strangling her three children to death with exercise bands.



"... I don't know what else you could have done. You were far beyond what should be expected of a single individual."



"I'm not… pic.twitter.com/iTjGHTkEzY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 25, 2026

"I don't even know if you're allowed to watch videos like this," Sterling said. "But I want you to know that I believe you. From my perspective as an OB-GYN, I believe that you were overfunctioning throughout your entire postpartum period. I am blown away by how hard you were working to get better, while also working as a mom."

"I have three kids," she continued, "I know how much work it is. Even when you are mentally well, it is so hard to take care of three kids. They say hindsight is 20-20, but I don't know what else you could have done. You were far beyond what should be expected of a single individual. You have galvanized us women in a really powerful way. And I'm not quite ready to tell my story yet, but when I eventually do, it's going to be because you came first."

Lindsay Clancy killed her children. She doesn't deny this. The defense doesn't deny this. The only question is if Clancy was insane or not when she did it.

And yet women see her as some hero. She's not.

At best, she's a mentally ill person who should have removed her children from her home for their safety. At best.

This woman needs to lose her license to practice medicine. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) August 26, 2026

Any woman who lets her near their newborn is insane.

She needs her license pulled and revoked. CPS called in for a welfare check. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) August 25, 2026

Yes. Any woman who says she understands Clancy should probably have a welfare check.

Obgyns do a ton of elective abortions of healthy babies, not surprised by this



those glasses are a major BPD red flag too — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) August 26, 2026

A woman wearing glasses like that means whatever she says is going to be unadulterated nonsense.

“I don’t know what else you could have done”



That’s how this crazy wench describes the murder of three children. She doesn’t know what else Clancy could have done but strangle her kids to death.



These women are demons. Beasts from the pit of hell. My God. https://t.co/L2qiTcNAxO — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 26, 2026

"I don't know what else you could have done."

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How about not kill your three children?

Let's start there.

If your doctor says they're proud of a mom who strangled her children - you need to find a new doctor and that doctor needs to lose their license. https://t.co/TUbV4CaXJ7 — OutspokenSamantha (@Outspoken_Sam) August 26, 2026

At a minimum.

Lindsay Clancy's trial continues. Yesterday, the prosecution called mental health experts as witnesses, and closing arguments will likely happen today or tomorrow.

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