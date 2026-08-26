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Another Healthcare Worker Made a Fool of Herself on Social Media

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 26, 2026 8:15 AM
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Another Healthcare Worker Made a Fool of Herself on Social Media
AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, Pool

What is it about healthcare workers and their incessant need to be on social media? There are plenty of good, sane, responsible first responders who would never do something like this, but we've seen far too many TikTok videos and Instagram reels featuring nurses and doctors saying absolutely abhorrent things. There was the Florida labor and delivery nurse who said she hoped Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was hurt giving birth to her second child (she lost her license), the Chicago nurse who said ICE agents should be allowed to bleed out, and the certified nurse anesthetist who said he wouldn't give "MAGA patients" anesthesia.

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But tell us more about how healthcare is a right, Democrats.

Anyway, there's an OB-GYN who is now coming out in favor of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mom and former nurse who strangled her three children to death in 2023. This is Noa Sterling, founder of the Obi app.

"I don't even know if you're allowed to watch videos like this," Sterling said. "But I want you to know that I believe you. From my perspective as an OB-GYN, I believe that you were overfunctioning throughout your entire postpartum period. I am blown away by how hard you were working to get better, while also working as a mom."

"I have three kids," she continued, "I know how much work it is. Even when you are mentally well, it is so hard to take care of three kids. They say hindsight is 20-20, but I don't know what else you could have done. You were far beyond what should be expected of a single individual. You have galvanized us women in a really powerful way. And I'm not quite ready to tell my story yet, but when I eventually do, it's going to be because you came first."

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Lindsay Clancy killed her children. She doesn't deny this. The defense doesn't deny this. The only question is if Clancy was insane or not when she did it.

And yet women see her as some hero. She's not.

At best, she's a mentally ill person who should have removed her children from her home for their safety. At best.

Any woman who lets her near their newborn is insane.

Yes. Any woman who says she understands Clancy should probably have a welfare check.

A woman wearing glasses like that means whatever she says is going to be unadulterated nonsense.

"I don't know what else you could have done." 

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How about not kill your three children?

Let's start there.

At a minimum.

Lindsay Clancy's trial continues. Yesterday, the prosecution called mental health experts as witnesses, and closing arguments will likely happen today or tomorrow.

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News Topics CRIME | HEALTHCARE | MASSACHUSETTS | MENTAL HEALTH | TIKTOK
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