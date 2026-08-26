Bernie Sanders Wants More Unqualified Doctors, Dentists, and Nurses

Not too long ago, Democrats on Capitol Hill made it very clear that they will sacrifice the quality of healthcare and patient safety on the altar of DEI. Rep. Summer Lee admitted as much, saying test scores don't matter as much as "empathy." Now Bernie Sanders is on the DEI bandwagon, demanding more money for black medical schools and more unqualified doctors in our hospitals and clinics.

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At a time when Black Americans make up 14.5% of our population — just 5% are doctors, 4% are dentists & 8.6% are nurses.



Now, Trump is making a bad health care situation even worse by cutting funding for Black medical schools due to his racist policies.



That is outrageous. — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 21, 2026

It's not outrageous.

The fact that 5% of our doctors are black is a function of medical school admission policies that are so racist against Asians and whites that medical schools ACCEPT black applicants who have lower MCAT/GPA indexes than the Asian applicants they REJECT.



If you truly cared about… pic.twitter.com/n6N9c0dxnt — i/o (@avidseries) August 21, 2026

"If you truly cared about an America that provided the best possible medical care, you would argue for America having fewer, not more, black doctors. If admissions were fair and meritocratic, less than 2% of doctors would be black," the post read.

You really want to make sure Americans specifically avoid going to a black doctor don’t you? Most people want to know their doctor was the most qualified applicant to medical school — NH (@TwoQuoque) August 22, 2026

In the U.K., NHS patients are refusing care from foreign healthcare workers over cultural and competency concerns.

Black medical schools? Are you saying these schools discriminate against the other races? What exactly is a black medical school? — Shawn Kolozsy (@KolozsyShawn) August 21, 2026

A "white medical school" wouldn't exist.

In reality, the Black applicant share is below their population share and the qualified applicant share is even lower



Blacks are currently overadmitted relative to their qualifications



The number of Black doctors is already higher than it'd be without pro-Black/Hispanic racism! https://t.co/kCM72iPG2Q pic.twitter.com/vmSLJlqp0x — Crémieux (@cremieuxrecueil) August 22, 2026

DEI is already in place, and it's not good enough.

Please explain how a “Black medical school” is diverse and inclusive.



Also, only 15% of black Americans can read proficiently in 8th grade so there is definitely a pipeline issue that you refuse to address with your beloved Teacher’s Union. https://t.co/x8e7kt2ftZ — Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) August 22, 2026

This is true, too. Reading is fundamental for many things, but especially for medical school.

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The only racist policy in this entire tweet is the idea of a Black medical school. https://t.co/cqjhBGalqT — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) August 21, 2026

That's a (D)ifferent sort of racism, of course.

But if the Left gets their beloved Medicare for All, they'll have to elevate unqualified doctors regardless of race just to meet patient demand. We see how that's working in the U.K., and it'll be worse here; our population is vastly larger than England's. All we want when we go to the doctor is for that doctor to be competent and qualified. Skin color isn't even a consideration.

Unless you're Bernie Sanders.

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