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Bernie Sanders Wants More Unqualified Doctors, Dentists, and Nurses

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 26, 2026 2:30 PM
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Bernie Sanders Wants More Unqualified Doctors, Dentists, and Nurses
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Not too long ago, Democrats on Capitol Hill made it very clear that they will sacrifice the quality of healthcare and patient safety on the altar of DEI. Rep. Summer Lee admitted as much, saying test scores don't matter as much as "empathy." Now Bernie Sanders is on the DEI bandwagon, demanding more money for black medical schools and more unqualified doctors in our hospitals and clinics.

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It's not outrageous.

"If you truly cared about an America that provided the best possible medical care, you would argue for America having fewer, not more, black doctors. If admissions were fair and meritocratic, less than 2% of doctors would be black," the post read.

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In the U.K., NHS patients are refusing care from foreign healthcare workers over cultural and competency concerns.

A "white medical school" wouldn't exist.

DEI is already in place, and it's not good enough.

This is true, too. Reading is fundamental for many things, but especially for medical school.

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That's a (D)ifferent sort of racism, of course.

But if the Left gets their beloved Medicare for All, they'll have to elevate unqualified doctors regardless of race just to meet patient demand. We see how that's working in the U.K., and it'll be worse here; our population is vastly larger than England's. All we want when we go to the doctor is for that doctor to be competent and qualified. Skin color isn't even a consideration.

Unless you're Bernie Sanders.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics BERNIE SANDERS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION | HEALTHCARE | UNITED KINGDOM
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