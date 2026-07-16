Rep. Summer Lee Admits She Wants More Black Doctors, Even If They're Unqualified

Democrats have made it clear they want to sacrifice your safety and your lives on the altar of illegal immigration; we all know that. But yesterday's Oversight Committee hearing should also make it alarmingly clear they're also fine with sacrificing your safety and your lives on the altar of DEI medicine, too.

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The infusion of 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' in medical schools and healthcare organizations, Democrats argue, is rooted in efforts to address the 'social determinants of health.' What they really mean is they want to elevate unqualified, incompetent medical professionals so they can meet predetermined racial quotas.

Sure, you may die on the operating table, but at least your surgeon checked the correct intersectionality boxes.

Rep. Summer Lee is demanding hospitals do this, by the way, because the ones who will suffer are her constituents and other Americans, not Rep. Lee or her voters.

Rep. Summer Lee DEMANDS for hospitals to hire more ‘black doctors’ even if they aren’t qualified..



She says that test scores don’t test for someone’s empathy level.. pic.twitter.com/L6KFEoSVZe — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) July 16, 2026

"Having all white male doctors is just as bad for the medical profession as having all white male congressmen," she said. "Let me just say, I have a black doctor and I sought my black doctor out. In fact, black doctors are in high demand because black patients know that culturally competent care can be the difference between care and cure or life and death."

What about having medically competent doctors?

"Republicans cry DEI and say it's unfair. They say we should only rely on so-called objective standards for medical competence," Lee continued. "But objective according to who? You cannot standardize test your way into empathy or taking people's pain seriously or cultural competency. MCAT scores don't translate to better care for black people."

Wow.

Imagine what Rep. Lee would do if a Republican said she chose a white doctor to treat her.

Realize how dangerous this is. There are absolutely objective standards that all doctors should be able to meet. For example, the normal potassium levels in the blood range from 3.5 to 5.0 milliequivalents per liter. Low potassium (hypokalemia) can lead to muscle weakness, cramps, and dangerous heart rhythms. High potassium (hyperkalemia), especially levels above 6.0 can be life-threatening and require immediate treatment.

Every single doctor should know this, and know what the treatment is for both conditions. Rep. Lee doesn't seem to care if your doctor can address that. But at least your doctor can be empathetic as your heart fails from too much or too little potassium.

Sorry to break it to you, cupcake. But both competency and meritocracy matter—and this certainly applies for doctors.



Ain't nobody gonna choose a DEI Doc. https://t.co/mnpxNqoCDc — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) July 16, 2026

And we can prove this. We can make Rep. Lee see a doctor who graduated from a DEI program. After all, merit isn't her driving priority, so any doctor should be fine as long as he or she is black, right?

We doubt Rep. Lee would take that offer.

Rep. Summer Lee believes it's better to have an empathetic black doctor than a doctor who can save your life in an emergency.

I just don't think I agree with that at all. I think if you're going to be a doctor you should actually know what you're doing. Because that's kind of… https://t.co/VIycJ4gly5 — MAGA Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 AMERICA FIRST (@LorrieAnn25) July 16, 2026

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The DEI admission policies in medical schools mean that some doctors can't identify basic anatomy during surgical procedures, and others cannot run tests for or identify sepsis, a systemic infection that can quickly turn fatal.

Democrats would rather risk your life and health than demand medical schools and hospitals hold doctors to the same rigorous, professional, evidence-based standards.